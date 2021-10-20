ACCO Aims to 'Give the Gift of Time' with Their Dual Giving Tuesday Campaign

BELTSVILLE, Md., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First comes Black Friday, then Cyber Monday. Then it's Giving Tuesday, the day recognised around the world when people give back. ACCO launched the campaign in early October and asked the community to donate to 'Give the Gift of Time,' the 2021 Giving Tuesday campaign. Approximately one in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday.

Time is the most precious thing we have with our loved ones. This Giving Tuesday, we ask that you give the gift of time.

Through the generosity of donors, kids will be given more time: whether it's with their families, outside the hospital and time on this earth. It grants them bike rides, another first day of school and many more birthdays.

How You Can Help

New to 2021, ACCO empowered the community to donate in one of two ways. Aside from traditional donations, ACCO empowers the community to start their own fundraising teams in an effort to double their giving power. Together, the community will make a difference.

Under the new teams, fundraisers can raise money for specific causes within ACCO.

For a donation of $100 , donors support essential resources like informational books and much-needed answers to parents.

For a $500 donation, specialized tools can be provided for kids with cancer and their families.

For a $1,000 donation, ACCO is able to expand advocacy efforts to make this health crisis a national priority.

Through ACCO's advocacy programs, a $5,000 donation can multiply by a hundredfold resulting in $500,000 state-guaranteed funds for childhood cancer research.

Time is the most precious thing we have with our loved ones, and this Giving Tuesday, ACCO asks to 'Give the Gift of Time.'

About The American Childhood Cancer Organization

The American Childhood Cancer Organization was founded in 1970 by parents of children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer. We're dedicated to making childhood cancer a national child health priority through shaping policy, supporting research, raising awareness and providing educational resources and innovative programs for children with cancer, survivors and their families. For more information, please visit www.acco.org/donate

