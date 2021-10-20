The ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance Program Helps Educate Pet Owners with Interactive Cost of Care Wheel Online Resource Center Provides Downloadable Content for Veterinary Clinics

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help educate consumers and new pet owners about the costs associated with adding a dog or cat to the home, the ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance program has developed a "Cost of Care Wheel" available to veterinary hospitals. The interactive tool can be viewed and ordered at no cost via the ASPCA Pet Health Insurance online Veterinary Resource Center, which also houses a robust library of content dedicated to veterinary staff and clients.

"The 'Cost of Care Wheel' can be used to help facilitate the important conversation of finances, often considered an uncomfortable topic to veterinarians, whose main focus is to provide the very best care for the animal," said Gina Fortunato, AVP of Veterinary Services, Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™, providers of ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance.

The "Cost of Care Wheel" contains information based on actual claims data for accident, illness, and preventive care invoices submitted over a five-year timeframe for nine popular dog breeds and five cat breeds. The wheel can be rotated to show data for each breed, evaluated in 4 different ways:

The average cost of care per year for the selected breed

The average cost of care for the pet at three life stages: in the first year of life, as an adult and as a senior pet

The average cost of care for the pet with one insurance claim at the same life stages

The actual amount spent on healthcare by half of the clients owning the same breed at each of the three life stages

"Studies show owners want to learn about the future costs of care for their beloved pets. When animal health care teams educate clients about future veterinary costs, they empower the owner to proactively plan for their pet's healthcare," added Fortunato. "This leads to less client economic limitations, resulting in more care for pets and the preservation of the family-pet bond. Veterinary teams have less moral stress, leading to decreased burnout and improved workplace satisfaction. There is an increase in revenue, both from the increased ability of clients to pay for recommended care, as well as increased business as satisfied clients give more word-of-mouth referrals."

In addition to the "Cost of Care Wheel," the Veterinary Resource Center contains:

Client Educational Materials—Order complimentary brochures, posters, and more to help start the conversation about pet insurance with your clients

Digital Library— Leverage our downloadable resources to help grow your business and discuss the cost of pet health care with your clients

Continuing Education— Learn new concepts and unique ways of thinking with on-demand CE courses, designed to benefit your teams, clients, pets, and business.

"We believe if you educate clients, you protect pets. According to a recent survey**, veterinary staff ranked 'helping clients afford unexpected vet expenses' and 'focus less on cost and more on treating pets' as their top motivators for recommending pet health insurance to their clients. Our resource center contains collateral that will help you in this effort," added Fortunato.

Learn more at https://www.cfpetinsurance.com and https://www.aspcapetinsurance.com.

About Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™

Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group (C&F Pet) is committed to helping pet parents get access to reliable and affordable pet health insurance plans. With a history dating back to 1997, making it one of the original providers in the U.S., C&F Pet utilizes various go-to-market strategies, including direct-to-consumer, employee benefits, white labels, and other partnerships. Products are underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ), produced and administered by C&F Insurance Agency, Inc. (NPN # 3974227), a Crum & Forster company. More information can be found at www.cfpetinsurance.com.

**ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance veterinary survey, October 2020

The ASPCA® is not an insurer and is not engaged in the business of insurance. Through a licensing agreement, the ASPCA receives a royalty fee that is in exchange for use of the ASPCA's marks and is not a charitable contribution. More information about ASPCA Pet Health Insurance can be found at www.aspcapetinsurance.com.

C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™ is a trademark of United States Fire Insurance Company. The Crum & Forster group of companies is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best Company 2020.

