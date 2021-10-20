Hino Trucks Commemorates Delivery of First Cummins Powered Truck to Penske Truck Leasing

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Hino announced their intent to produce medium- and heavy-duty Hino trucks with Cummins engines for sale in North America by the end of 2021. This month, Hino delivered the first of these vehicles to Penske Truck Leasing at a ceremony in their plant in Mineral Wells, WV as start of production ramps up.

Representatives from Cummins, Penske Truck Leasing and Hino Trucks Commemorate the delivery of the first Cummins powered truck to Penske Truck Leasing at the Hino plant in West Virginia.

"We opened the doors of our new manufacturing facility in Mineral Wells a couple of years ago to support increased demand and product configurations. Today, we are able to leverage this state-of-the-art manufacturing capability to be innovative and meet the needs of our customers. It's exciting to see the first of such innovations go to Penske Truck Leasing who has been a long-time partner of Hino Trucks.," said Bob Petz, Sr. Vice President of Vehicle and Parts Sales for Hino Trucks.

Members of Hino Trucks and Cummins were on hand as they presented Paul Rosa, Senior Vice President of Procurement and Fleet Planning for Penske Truck Leasing, with the key to the first truck.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Hino and they have been a trusted supplier of high-quality trucks within our truck leasing and truck rental fleets for over two decades. We look forward to incorporating these vehicles into our fleet and we continue to appreciate the outstanding support Hino provides," said Rosa.

"The quick integration of Cummins B6.7 and L9 engines into the Hino L & XL Series trucks is a testament to the flexibility and collaboration between our teams," said Amy Boerger, Cummins' Vice President and General Manager, North America On Highway. "We'd like to congratulate Hino Trucks on the start of production, and Penske Truck Leasing on taking possession of the first Hino L Series powered by Cummins."

The truck delivered is a 22MY L Series, powered with a Cummins B6.7 engine and is part of Hino's line-up of Class 6 & 7 conventional trucks that have an industry reputation for providing the lowest cost of ownership in its class and new safety features. Hino Trucks was recently awarded Price Digests highest retained value award for the highly competitive Medium Duty Trucks with Conventional Cab & Chassis category. Hino's L Series also has an entire suite of safety systems including Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Collision Mitigation System (CMS) Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Active Cruise Control (ACC) and a driver's seatbelt sensor to protect customers mile after mile.

About Hino Trucks:

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks is the premier heavy & medium duty nameplate in the United States with a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with low total cost of ownership, superior fuel economy, unmatched reliability and maneuverability and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a network of over 230 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter and YouTube.

About Penske Truck Leasing

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 350,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. is a global technology company designing, manufacturing, distributing and servicing a broad portfolio of reliable, clean power solutions; including diesel, natural gas, hybrid, electric and other alternative solutions. Established in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), Cummins serves customers in more than 190 countries and territories around the world. More information can be found at cummins.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hino Trucks