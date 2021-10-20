iBASEt Creates Advisory Board to Drive Innovation and Growth

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced the creation of a new Advisory Board, including manufacturing, technology, and business leaders who bring a depth of expertise to the company as it continues to scale. The advisory board includes Gary Nemmers, CEO of Magaya Corporation; Michael Ker, CEO of Acceleration Leadership; and Steve Sunshine, Partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, LLP.

This advisory board will provide guidance and insights to the iBASEt executive team to further drive market expansion, innovation, and business strategy. Their knowledge and experience will be leveraged to help scale the company's SaaS operations, expand market share in the complex discrete manufacturing mid-market, and accelerate the adoption of the company's enterprise solutions at existing customers including many of the world's largest manufacturing enterprises.

"We are excited to welcome Gary, Michael, and Steve to iBASEt's Advisory Board at this important stage of our evolution," said Naveen Poonian, CEO of iBASEt. "We look forward to working with this highly accomplished team of executives to further refine our solutions, expand our market share, and enhance our network of strategic partners and resellers. Manufacturing continues to see unprecedented growth and commitment to digital transformation. Collaborating with this board gives us the focus to scale faster and meet market demand while maintaining a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction."

Gary Nemmers is an experienced and visionary leader who has worked with several private equity-backed software companies before Magaya, a supply chain logistics software company. He joined the Magaya Board of Directors in mid-2019 and in early 2020 took over as CEO. Gary brings with him more than two decades of supply chain and manufacturing industry experience. He previously served as CEO and board member of IQMS Software, where he spearheaded significant EBITDA expansion and doubled the revenue before the company was acquired by Dassault Systèmes in January 2019.

Michael Ker has been in manufacturing software for 25 years, including 12 years as CEO and President of 3 enterprise software companies with a core competency in innovative sales, marketing, and revenue growth models. After guiding two of his companies to successful exits, he founded Acceleration Leadership, 15 years ago, to work with software executives to accelerate their growth and success. Over the past 25 years, Michael's focus on strategy, execution and results is why he is highly sought after today as an executive coach, speaker, and board member.



Steve Sunshine is a Partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paiser, LLP, one of the 30 largest law firms in the world, with more than 1,400 lawyers in 31 cities on three continents. For more than 11 years, Steve served as a member of the Management Committee of the firm, which manages worldwide operations, and has also served on its Board of Directors. Steve brings extensive knowledge and experience in scaling of privately held technology-based organizations focusing on expansion through innovation, revenue enhancement, cost management and talent empowerment.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

