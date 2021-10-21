The Popular Oregon-based coffee bar continues to boost its footprint in Arizona with a total of 21 Black Rock locations in the state

Black Rock Coffee Bar is Opening a New Location in Surprise, Arizona The Popular Oregon-based coffee bar continues to boost its footprint in Arizona with a total of 21 Black Rock locations in the state

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the popular Oregon-based boutique coffee chain that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful drinks, continues to expand its number of locations in the U.S. with the addition of a new store in Surprise, Arizona. This is the first Black Rock Coffee Bar store in Surprise, Arizona and the 21st in the state.

Black Rock Coffee Bar

Located approximately 20 miles northwest of Phoenix, the new 2800-square-foot Black Rock store is located at 13725 N. Prasada Parkway off Waddel Road. Scheduled to open on October 29, 2021, Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate its grand opening by offering Surprise Phoenix residents free 16 oz drinks all day at this location.

Black Rock was founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence. The Surprise, Arizona opening brings to 96 the total number of company coffee bars in seven states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our Arizona footprint by bringing our first Black Rock Coffee Bar store to Surprise," said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "Surprise is known for its friendly neighbors and community and we look forward to serving them and providing an authentic Black Rock experience that is caring, friendly and welcoming."

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills. Each new location will employ approximately 20 team members. Interested candidates can apply for employment @blackrockaz on Instagram.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to 95 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture emphasizes personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee and ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Black Rock Coffee Bar Interior

(PRNewsfoto/Black Rock Coffee Bar)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Rock Coffee Bar