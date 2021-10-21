Charlotte to Taste Award-Winning, Signature Sandwiches with its First Capriotti's 10-Unit Expansion to Increase CAPAddicts across the Market, First Stop Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs utilizing high-quality ingredients, will open the first-of-its-kind in Fort Mill at 810 Brayden Parkway, Suite 103 on Oct. 25. This location marks the first of ten total locations set to develop across the Charlotte area.

(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop)

Developing the award-winning sandwich brand in an untapped market is what initially inspired the interest of new Capriotti's multi-franchisee partners, David Froman and Todd Guear. The franchisees were also drawn to the Capriotti's franchise opportunity after learning about the exceptional support system and their mouth-watering menu options.

Locals will soon be able to experience Capriotti's 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural Butterball® turkeys grown in North Carolina in-house and hand-pulling them every morning, top-choice beef and other brand favorites.

One of the reasons why Caprotti's continues to be a leader in the fast casual and sandwich category is because of its wide array of sandwiches including: The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with Wagyu steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Fort Mill Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 15 new jobs to the Fort Mill community.

"We're eager to introduce Fort Mill and the surrounding Charlotte community to our unrivaled flavor options and made-to-order capabilities," said Guear. "Being able to offer this level of quality and craft in a place that we've called home for the last 10 years is an honor and we're excited to provide future fanatics with the caliber of sandwich that they deserve."

Fort Mill Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Fort Mill offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 803-228-7328.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Allie Bertrand, Fishman PR | abertrand@fishmanpr.com | 630-853-9443

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop