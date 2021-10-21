The Company Store Celebrates 110 Years of All Things Comfort with Unveiling of 2022 Industry Report and Special Anniversary Sale Luxury bedding and home goods brand unveils shoppable, data-driven trends such as patterns, colors, and sustainable fabrics ahead of the 2022 season

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Company Store , a leading online retailer of textiles, home decor products and all things comfort, announced today the debut of its first-ever 2022 Comfort Report , outlining key elements and trends of the retailer's extensive consumer research alongside insights from its experts, all in honor of the brand's 110th anniversary. To bring the trends to life and celebrate its milestone year, the comfort expert will launch a curated, limited time Anniversary Sale Shop online to allow fans to shop products tied to each trend from October 21-23, 2021.

As a powerhouse in the world of textiles, The Company Store's long heritage, impeccable quality, and product expertise has positioned the brand as a leader within the industry, spearheading innovation, identifying trends, and ensuring a deep understanding of what Americans are passionate about when it comes to their homes. Now, with years of industry knowledge to guide them, The Company Store's 2022 Comfort Report, pulls insights from the brand's product development experts to showcase designs that have stood the test of time across the decades.

"The Company Store has been a go-to for generations of fans who rely on the quality of our products and look to our innovative designs to personalize their homes with comfort." said Corinne Bentzen, CEO of The Company Store. "Our Comfort Report highlights where we see this industry going in the foreseeable future and how we're creating products to meet those trends."

In addition to providing a behind-the-scenes look at how people will continue to build comfort and connection at home in 2022, The Company Store's Comfort Report features new consumer preference and behavior data relevant to home decor and textiles, much of which has shifted due to the pandemic. Access to the full report can be found by visiting The Company Store's 2022 Comfort Report , while a snapshot of the trends and data report include:

Sustainable Materials are Driving Purchase Decisions: When it comes to shopping, Americans are seeking textiles made from premium raw materials that are ethically sourced and make them feel good about their purchase and its reduced impact on the environment.

High-Quality Products That Last Are Now A Priority, Especially Among Women: Consumers aren't willing to compromise on the high-standards they've become accustomed to from brands they trust.

The Majority of Americans are Looking to Make Up for Lost Time Due to the Pandemic and Host Loved Ones: Throughout 2022, holidays will happily be revived as friends and families plan to celebrate together to build traditions through comfort and connection.

For those who want to shop the top trends for 2022, The Company Store is offering an exclusive special for three days only from Thursday, October 21 - Saturday, October 23, where visitors will receive 30% off any 1 item with a minimum purchase of 2 items (exclusions apply; see thecompanystore.com/promo-exclusions for details). The Comfort Report's trends include sustainability, pets as part of the family, tradition, patterns, and colors, and will feature popular items such as the Company Conscious Down Alternative Comforter , Legends Hotel Relaxed Linen Duvet Cover , Legends Hotel Regal Egyptian Cotton Bath Towels and the LaCrosse Pet Sleeping Bag .

Click here to explore The Company Store's full, 2022 Comfort Report and to visit the 110 Anniversary Sale Website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY STORE

At The Company Store we believe that comfort makes the world go' round—that nothing beats a great night's sleep and down time with family and friends restores your spirit. With this in mind, we source the highest-quality materials and partner with the best manufacturers in the world to bring you the most comfortable bedding and bath products. For more than 110 years, your comfort has been our promise. Available at https://www.thecompanystore.com/ .

