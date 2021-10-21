DigiPlex Hires Industry Veteran to Manage Next Phase of Growth at Stockholm Data Center

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for scalable, sustainable and secure data centers, has appointed Tommy Wahledow as the new operations manager for its Stockholm data center on the back of significant client growth and opportunity at the site. With over 30 years' experience in a range of outsourcing, data centers and IT, Wahledow brings a wealth of knowledge, understanding and expertise to the role.

Operations Managers at DigiPlex sites play a crucial role in ensuring that all customers are onboarded and supported with the highest levels of services 24/7. DigiPlex Operations Managers are critical to maintaining this market leading customer service. The DigiPlex data center in Stockholm is not only home to some of the company's premier clients but also houses some of the most innovative use cases. From delivering High Performance Computing (HPC) services to clients in the region, to assisting customers that require ultra-low latency and superb connectivity across the region and globally, as well as helping major cloud service providers. Stockholm also boasts our ultra-secure cage infrastructure for those that demand the highest levels of physical protection.

Tommy Wahledow, Operations Manager DigiPlex, commented "I am excited to join DigiPlex and to work with the amazing people here. Today's fast paced, demanding marketplace requires teamwork to constantly meet customers' evolving needs. The skills and expertise across DigiPlex customer teams are unmatched in the industry and I'm proud to add my own experience to them. Together I know we'll continue to lead the market in delighting our customers."

Wahledow joins from TietoEVRY where he was Head of Data Center Services - Global. In that role he managed both the firm's own data centers and relationships with co-location providers. He therefore has rare insight from both vendor and supplier perspectives which will be valuable to DigiPlex customers. Prior to this, Wahledow worked in a variety of roles, including technical operations and service design and delivery for IT service providers CGI, ncm (nordic computer management) and Cap Gemini.

Halvor Bjerke, COO DigiPlex, commenting on Wahledow's appointment, said "We are very pleased to welcome Tommy to the DigiPlex family. This is a vital role as we continue to build on current growth and look to our next phase of development. Our Stockholm site is growing fast and is a key element of our offer to both hyperscaler and enterprise customers. Attracting someone of Tommy's caliber to lead operations here is both testament to the power and reputation of DigiPlex in the industry, and indicative of our ambition. I very much look forward to working with Tommy."

