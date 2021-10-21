Firstup Announces Orchestrated Email to Help Internal Communications Teams Personalize the Digital Employee Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstup , the digital employee experience leader, today introduced Firstup Email, which helps internal communications teams deliver an enhanced digital employee experience. To help enterprises overcome the challenge of attention overload in the workforce, Firstup Email automatically optimizes email delivery by sending information at the right time to the right people.

In a bid to maximize email personalization, effectiveness and greater employee engagement, Firstup Email is an employee communications game changer. It automates the delivery of relevant and eye-catching content tailored to individual employees. Firstup Email lets users focus on employee messaging and strategy instead of wasting time on email mechanics.

Even as organizations have become increasingly more complex in the tools they use to reach employees, 95% of office employees still claim email as their main channel of communication. Email is indeed an undeniable force in the enterprise, but what is also clear is that we receive too many emails, at inopportune times, and often with irrelevant content. In fact, workers claim to receive up to 121 emails per day .

"It used to take our teams 10 hours just to create one email newsletter. Now we're down to 45 minutes or less," said Melissa Tizon, vice president of National Communication at Providence.

Workforce Engagement Revitalized

Firstup isn't stopping at optimizing newsletters. Introducing advancements in automation and intelligence, email delivery is revolutionized. With Firstup Email, businesses can use this power to truly engage their workforce:

Orchestrated email delivery to reach employees at the optimal time with personalized delivery based on their behavior preferences and messaging priority.

Automated campaign templates with designs and branding complemented by ready-to-go employee groups and campaign settings.

High-impact, drag-and-drop designs that empower businesses to create rich, consumer-style content without a graphic designer.

Targeted messaging to the right people every time with easy to create audiences that are always up to date without IT support.

Analytics and granular tracking metrics that filter audiences, insights, and business initiatives enabling users to understand what works and what doesn't.

"Despite the longevity of the medium, the approach to creating and sending emails hasn't evolved," said Jed Brown, chief product officer of Firstup. "Email continues to be difficult and frustrating to design, personalizing content is tricky, and measuring success with embedded analytics remains limited. Firstup Email changes all of that by delivering an email experience that allows communicators to focus on content that cuts through the noise and gives employees the most important information first."

About Firstup

Firstup is redefining the digital employee experience to put people first and lift companies up. We make communication solutions that build authentic engagement and create two-way conversation between employees and companies. Our powerful orchestration engine connects every worker, everywhere, on any device with personalized information that helps them do their best work. That's why 40% of Fortune 100 companies like Amazon, ABInBev, Ford and Pfizer have chosen us to power their frontline, simplify their digital workplace and unlock the potential of their workforce.

Learn more at firstup.io .

