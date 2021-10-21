Gales Inc. Ranked Most Fundable Company® by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gales Inc. is thrilled to announce that it achieved a Platinum recognition on the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's fourth annual Most Fundable Companies® List. Gales Inc. competed against over 3,300 of early-stage US companies to be named one of 16 companies in total. The Most Fundable Companies initiative aims to educate founders on the investor diligence process and recognize exceptional entrepreneurs who are solving today's problems with inventive solutions and are also seeking investment capital to fuel their company's growth.

Most Fundable Companies Platinum Winner: Gales Inc.

"We're a 1-year-old start-up with big ambitions, and recognition as the Most Fundable Startup of 2021 positions us well for our next capital raise and brings us one step closer to achieving market leadership," said Rob Gregg, Founder CEO. "The Most Fundable Companies initiative was one of the most intensive diligence processes we've ever participated in, and we're thrilled to have arrived on top through data-driven analysis. Small business ingenuity is the life blood of the US Economy, and we're excited that the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School is giving entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their business and set them up for success with investors."

As a winner on the Most Fundable Companies List, Gales Inc. will be profiled on Entrepreneur.com and will be featured in the December print issue of Entrepreneur magazine. For a complete list of the winners, visit www.pepperdine.edu/mfc-list , where you can also vote for Gales Inc. as the "crowd favorite" through November 1.

About Gales

Founded in 2020, Gales, named after Florence Nightingale, is a California-based footwear company dedicated to the nurses and other healthcare professionals on the frontline. Developed alongside healthcare professionals, Gales is leading the bio-safe industry with specialized Smart PPE Footwear® that is designed to be affordable, cleanable and anti-microbial while maintaining comfort and style.

Gales Inc. has now raised $2.1M in Seed Funding, with the most recent round lead by Hannah Grey VC and joined by investors including Kokopelli and senior executives from Bank of America and Citi. Earlier investors include Techstars, and Green Valor Capital.

To learn more about Gales Inc., please visit www.weargales.com . To learn more about the Most Fundable Companies initiative, click here .

