Intelliwave Technologies Releases Integration for SiteSense® and Sage® 300 Construction and Real Estate Users

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Intelliwave Technologies, a global leader in providing digital solutions for inventory control and material tracking, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions.

Intelliwave Technologies formed in 2007 to provide new solutions in the construction industry to help increase "Time on Tools" for craft labor and improve site safety. The result was the creation of a revolutionary web and mobile-based software solution in one encompassing brand, SiteSense®.

This advanced integration between SiteSense, and Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate (CRE) allows our mutual customers to add valuable field mobility functionality for digital delivery verification and inventory management to the existing Sage 300 CRE functionality set, using the SiteSense Web and Mobile applications.

Through this partnership, the SiteSense integration adds a connection between the Sage 300 CRE Purchasing and Inventory module into field activities for receiving and issuing of materials delivered to various job site and warehouse locations.

"The Sage team has been a pleasure to partner with as we work together to further the digitization of construction accounting procedures for material receiving, payments and material issuance," stated Dale Beard, CEO of Intelliwave. "We look forward to providing Sage 300 CRE users with accurate real-time data from SiteSense that will ultimately allow project teams to make better informed decisions throughout the project's lifecycle."

SiteSense and Sage customers can utilize the integration to increase the realized value when using Sage 300 CRE and SiteSense in a connected ecosystem:

Reduce material bulk purchases up to 40%

Reduce administration costs by 10%

Improve craft labor productivity up to 16%

The integration includes bi-directional touchpoints between SiteSense and Sage 300 CRE Purchasing and Inventory modules, including:

Project Creation: Companies and Locations from Sage 300 CRE sync to SiteSense to create Projects and Storage Locations.

Purchase Orders and Receiving: Purchase Orders and Change Orders from the Purchasing Module in Sage 300 CRE sync to SiteSense as Purchase Orders to support field Receiving from a mobile device. When completed, SiteSense Receipts sync to Sage 300 CRE Purchasing and Inventory modules.

Stock Issues, Transfers, and Adjustments: Completed Pick Tickets, Location Transfers and Stock Adjustments sync from SiteSense to Sage 300 CRE Inventory Modules.

Future enhancements for SiteSense integration with Sage products will include touchpoints with the Sage 300 CRE Project Management module and Sage Intacct Financial Management Platform.

View the Intelliwave listing in the Project Management and Operations section of the Construction and Real Estate Marketplace outlining the Integration between SiteSense® and Sage 300 CRE.

Contact Intelliwave today to learn more about current or future integration offerings for use with SiteSense® products.

View the full news release on the Intelliwave Website and the SiteSense <> Sage 300 CRE Integration Page for more information.

Contact Intelliwave Technologies today to learn more about SiteSense products.

ABOUT INTELLIWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

Intelliwave Technologies provides the world's most comprehensive materials management digital solution for construction projects. SiteSense Cloud and Mobile Software enables construction crews to make more informed decisions with accurate real-time information on material status and availability.

To learn more visit www.intelliwavetechnologies.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook , and Twitter .

SiteSense® is a registered trademark of Intelliwave Technologies Inc.

