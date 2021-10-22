Maxcom informs that Transtelco Holding, Inc. announced that it has extended the cash tender offer to purchase any and all of the outstanding 8% Senior Secured Notes due 2024

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: MAXCOM A, OTC: MXMTY) (" Maxcom " or the " Company ") informs that Transtelco Holding, Inc. (the " Offeror ") announced today that it has extended the Early Tender Date and the Expiration Date for its previously announced cash tender offer (the " Notes Tender Offer ") to purchase any and all of the outstanding 8% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") issued by Maxcom and solicitation of consents to amend the indenture governing the Notes (the "Consent Solicitation"), to effect certain amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to the indenture governing the Notes (the "Indenture"). The foregoing, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Notes Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation Statement made by Transtelco, as of September 23, 2021.

As previously announced by Transtelco, the Offer and the Consent Solicitation is being made in connection with, and is expressly conditioned upon the closing of, the acquisition of by Transtelco Acquisitions III, S. de R.L. de C.V., a Mexican limited liability company (Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada de Capital Variable (S. de R.L. de C.V.)), of shares representing no less than 85% of the capital stock of Maxcom pursuant to a public mandatory tender offer (Oferta Pública Forzosa de Adquisición) (the "Equity Tender Offer") made in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Mexican Stock Exchange Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores). In order to facilitate and provide additional time for the completion of certain closing conditions associated with the Equity Tender Offer, Transtelco Acquisition III, S. de R.L. de C.V. has extended the expiration date for the Equity Tender Offer to November 5, 2021 and the new closing date is expected to be on November 10, 2021, subject to satisfaction of the conditions specified in the Prospectus (Folleto Informativo) for the Equity Tender Offer.

In this line, the Notes Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation will remain in effect until November 5, 2021 unless extended at the request of Transtelco.

For more information on the Notes Tender Offer, the Consent Solicitation and the Equity Tender Offer, please visit the Company's website: http://ri.maxcom.com/.

Maxcom appreciates the permanent support from all its stakeholders and confirms its commitment to maintaining close communication with the investing public.

About Transtelco

Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, Transtelco is a leading global digital infrastructure solutions provider, which includes a state-of-the-art long-haul and metropolitan fiber network in the Southwestern U.S., Mexico and Latin America. It offers Dedicated Internet Access, Long-Haul & Metro Transport, Colocation and Telephony services to global telecom carriers and blue-chip enterprise customers. Transtelco's differentiated bi-national and bi-cultural approach allows it to consistently deliver superior results to customers and exceed expectations. Transtelco delivers services over its own infrastructure that spans over 15,000 miles from Los Angeles to Dallas and Tijuana to Mexico City through a unique network that provides route diversity, redundancy and protection. For more information, visit transtelco.net.

About MAXCOM

Maxcom launched its commercial operations in May 1999, holding its headquarters in Mexico City. Maxcom is a facilities-based telecommunications provider that uses a "smart-build" approach to deliver last-mile connectivity, metropolitan and long-distance transportation services, colocations and other value-added services, both to the enterprise segment and to the national and international carrier segment. Maxcom provides its services through a fiber optic network of more than 8,500 kilometers, which allows it to have points of presence in the main cities of Mexico.

The information in this press release is the exclusive responsibility of Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, SAB de CV, and has not been reviewed by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) or any other authority.

The trading of these securities by an investor will be made under such investor's responsibility.

For more information contact:

Rodrigo Wright

México, D.F., México

(52 55) 4770-1170

rodrigo.wright@maxcom.com

