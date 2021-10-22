Wondr Gaming to host its first NFT auction November 15th, utilizing Shopify Plus

Wondr to mint NFTs in-house, utilizing its white-labelled NFT platform to auction assets beginning November 15th

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") an entertainment company uniting brands and the global gaming community through its loyalty, NFT, and growing media network, is excited to announce the launch of its first NFT auction on November 15th utilizing Shopify Plus.

Wondr has partnered with a leading Canadian crypto custodian in order to mint NFTs on its own white-labelled NFT platform, payment API solutions provider Wyre to exchange crypto to fiat in order to ensure Wondr does not hold crypto on its balance sheet, and Shopify Plus as its marketplace to sell NFTs via credit card. Wondr has built a seamless process that allows music, sports and gaming fans to purchase NFTs of their favourite musicians, athletes, and gamers.

"When Wondr acquired Enterprise Gaming Inc. and its white-labelled NFT platform, we gained not only the ability to mint and sell our own NFTs, but to also offer our media clients NFTs as an add-on to our creative content campaigns. We are in the business of helping the largest brands in North America understand and interact with GenZ and Millenial gamers. Live online streams that feature athletes, musicians and influencers playing their favourite video games for millions to watch, provide a powerful marketplace for brands to showcase their products. Our NFT offering focuses on those same communities, providing a new tool for gamers to interact with their favourite brands." - Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Wondr Gaming.

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty & rewards platform, the sale of NFTs focused on gaming, sports and music, and through media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

