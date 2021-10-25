Aloe Care Health Adds To Growing Intellectual Property Portfolio With Patents For Smart Hub And Caregiver App -- Aloe Care Health's Patents Further The Companies Commitment To Developing Products Tailored To Keeping Older Adults Safer And Caregiving Teams Connected --

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aloe Care Health announced that the brand's Caregiver App is now patented by the United States Patent and Trademark Office as U.S. Patent No.'s 11,064,339 and D928,176 and that its Smart Hub design application is allowed and will issue imminently.

Aloe Care is known for developing the world's most advanced voice-activated medical alert and communication service for eldercare. With 24/7 voice-activated access to an emergency response center, Aloe Care services offer a comprehensive solution for remote caregiving and fill critical voids for both older adults and caregivers with tools for care collaboration, communication, health, and safety.

"Every element of Aloe Care is designed with older adults and caregivers in mind," said Ryan Haigh, VP of Product at Aloe Care. "We work closely with our core customer base to understand their needs and incorporate their feedback into product development. We consider our growing number of patents a way for us to protect both their valuable input and the important details that set our products apart."

With the care economy—buttressed by a $648 billion industry and 10,000 Americans turning 65 each day—the personal emergency response system (PERS) industry is growing and innovating. The patents—spanning anchoring devices within the Aloe Care suite of products—are safeguarding the advanced technology and features that make Aloe Care valued by elder adults and caregivers alike.

In addition to the patent for the form factor of Aloe Care's Smart Hub, a secure smart speaker which helps connect older adults to everyone they choose to include in their circle of care, multiple components of the Caregiver App are now also protected.

Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's patented, award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York.

