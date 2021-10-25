Braskem Launches High Visibility Polypropylene Filaments For 3D Printing

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) ("Company"), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, as well as a market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, announces today the launch of its new high visibility polypropylene (PP) filaments (FL105PP), the latest additions to Braskem's 3D product portfolio. Braskem's new high visibility PP filaments are now available in neon yellow and neon pink, making them ideal for safety and construction applications. Braskem is one of the first companies to introduce neon colored PP filament for safety and construction. These products build on the successful roll-out of Braskem's traditional PP filaments including all the same great material benefits such as lightweight, water and chemical resistance, as well as impact resistance, but now all in a highly visible color. In addition to these new high visibility colors, Braskem also launched new polypropylene filaments (FL105PP) in black and green.

High Visibility Polypropylene Filament

"As one of the world's largest producers of polyolefins, we are proud to announce this latest evolution of our 3D printing product portfolio with new high visibility polypropylene (PP) filaments. If you are a start-up, university, equipment manufacturer, converter, compounder, or brand owner, Braskem has innovative solutions to fit your 3D printing and additive manufacturing needs," commented Fabio Lamon, Global Additive Manufacturing Technology Manager, Braskem.

"What makes this extra special is when we partner with our clients, we are able to deliver products that best address their specific needs and specifications. After the successful launch of our FL105PP 3D printing filament, clients began reaching out to see if our PP filaments could be made available in brighter colors. Working closely with our distribution partners, and with input from our clients, we were able to deliver our high visibility 3D printing product line in near record time," concluded Lamon.

Braskem filaments are designed with the end user in mind; they are a great choice for making molds, jigs, and fixtures, prototyping, testing performance improvements for light weighting, optimizing geometries, and designing spare parts. Braskem 3D printing filaments are available in both 1.75 mm and 2.85 mm diameters to fit a wide range of printer applications.

For more information on Braskem's new High Visibility Polypropylene Filaments for 3D Printing as well as the broader portfolio of 3D printing offerings, including where to buy our products, please visit us online at www.braskem.com/usa/3d-printing. Braskem's new High Visibility Polypropylene Filaments for 3D Printing will be available online starting in November 2021 in North America through our distribution partners M. Holland (www.mholland3d.com) and Nexeo Plastics (https://www.nexeo3d.com/), and available online in Europe through Nexeo Plastics.

Braskem offers solutions for many of the primary 3D printing technologies such as Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), and High-speed Pellet Extrusion. Through Braskem's decades of expertise in materials science and product development, its state-of-the art 3D printing labs, and its strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Braskem is committed to delivering new and innovative products to the market.

To support the sustainable use of polypropylene through the development of, and investment in, the Circular Economy, Braskem America committed to being a founding member and funding partner of the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition, with a primary focus on increasing U.S. polypropylene recovery and reuse. To learn more about the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition, the founding members, and how to join, visit https://recyclingpartnership.org/polypropylene-coalition. For additional information about Braskem's circular economy position please visit online at www.braskem.com/circulareconomy.

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, and net revenue of R$58.5 billion (US$11.4 billion), Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 80 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa .

