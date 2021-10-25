Fitglow Beauty Expands Retailer Footprint With Luxury Retailer, Neiman Marcus And Canada's Indigo Chapters

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitglow Beauty continues to expand its North American retailer footprint with renowned indie beauty distributor, Crème Collective and luxury retailer, Neiman Marcus. The Canadian-founded, cult favorite brand continues to pave the way toward positioning itself as an industry leading brand with key partnership activations and expansion of key retailer markets. The Brand will now be available across Canada's premiere Indigo Chapters, in partnership with The Detox Market. With this expansion, Fitglow Beauty will become even more accessible to beauty enthusiasts who are shopping for clean, natural beauty backed by science-based formulas.

"We are thrilled to continue to expand our distribution footprint. We are at a pivotal point now as a brand to take on strategic partnerships that are a great fit and beneficial for both parties. We are excited to continue to push boundaries in our industry with science-backed formulas and strong sustainable initiatives and packaging. As we pave toward this next phase of expansion, we cannot wait to continue to share our Fitglow Beauty message and magic with retailers and beauty consumers," said Alyse Zunino, Vice President.

Founded in 2015, Fitglow Beauty is a leading force in the natural skincare and makeup sector with science-backed and dermatologist-tested formulas that feed skin gentle and compatible ingredients in impactful doses to restore skin youth functions and help it thrive. The Brand's skincare and skin-nourishing, targeted treatment makeup is made from ethically-sourced, plant-based ingredients that are free of heavy oils, silicones and waxes.

"We believe beauty should be easy, stress-free and uncomplicated. Our products offer problem-solving solutions made for the demands of our current busy lives such as balancing work, fitness and day-to-day duties. I am so proud of how far Fitglow Beauty has come and cannot wait to introduce our products to new consumers who may be on the search for products that are functional, easy and effective, " said Anna Buss, Founder and CEO.

The Brand has quickly amassed a cult following in the beauty space and has been included in publications like Ocean Drive Magazine, New Beauty, The Atlantan, Hamptons Magazine, Southern Living and Coveteur. The all-natural beauty brand is available both direct to consumer on www.fitglowbeauty.com and throughout key retailers in North America and Australia, including Citrine Beauty, Beauty Heroes, The Detox Market, Beauty Collection and the Omni Hotels.

All Fitglow Beauty products are cruelty-free, silicone-free, plant-based and paraben-free. Certified clean by Think Dirty. To learn more, please visit www.fitglowbeauty.com. Follow along on social channels: Instagram: @fitglowbeauty; TikTok @fitglowbeauty_; Facebook: @fitglowbeauty; YouTube: @fitglowbeauty; LinkedIn: @fitglowbeauty

