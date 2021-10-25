Perry to debut an exclusive recording of The Beatles' beloved anthem, "All You Need is Love," to benefit children in need through Baby2Baby

Global Pop Superstar Katy Perry Headlines Gap's Holiday 2021 Campaign, ALL TOGETHER NOW - A Tribute To The Power of Working Together To Foster Love, Kindness and Acceptance Perry to debut an exclusive recording of The Beatles' beloved anthem, "All You Need is Love," to benefit children in need through Baby2Baby

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday, Gap has joined forces with global pop superstar and cultural icon Katy Perry to underscore the importance of love, kindness, and acceptance with its new campaign, ALL TOGETHER NOW. Gap shines at the intersection of culture, fashion, and music, with Katy's remix of "All You Need Is Love," bringing Gap's modern American optimism to life like never before.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8840356-katy-perry-headlines-gap-2021-holiday-campaign-all-together-now/

Concepted by Gap Global Creative Director Len Peltier and renowned American filmmaker Mark Romanek, ALL TOGETHER NOW amplifies the power of music and storytelling to convey a sense of love and joy that brings people together – the essence of the iconic song that inspired the campaign itself. The Beatles debuted "All You Need is Love" in 1967, just two years before Gap was founded in 1969 – a cultural decade defined by changemakers. Fast forward to today, ALL TOGETHER NOW spotlights Katy as herself, a dimensional culture shaper making an impact across music, philanthropy and empowerment – showing her fans the importance of being part of something greater than yourself.

"Music and culture have always been part of Gap's heritage," says Mary Alderete, global head of Gap marketing. "When Gap first opened in 1969 with the fresh idea of selling denim next to a curated selection of records, Gap also committed to a founding principle – do more than sell clothes. We're thrilled to further Gap's mission in partnership with global icon and culture shaper, Katy Perry. Together, we'll help children in need this holiday season with a donation to Baby2Baby, and advance a brighter future rooted in optimism, inclusion, and leading with love."

Wearing holiday favorites, such as 90s icons including Gap's arch logo hoodie and an oversized denim jacket, vintage soft joggers and a 100% recycled cropped puffer, Katy vocalizes the uplifting spirit of hope and togetherness at the most magical time of year. ALL TOGETHER NOW includes Gap's holiday collection, featuring an assortment of seasonal icons for the whole family. Signature looks from the collection include matching family flannel PJs, cozy lounge and fleece sets, 90s-inspired denim fits, and a variety of recycled puffers and cold weather accessories available in bright colors and textures, perfect for mixing and matching.

Today, Katy will also release her recording of the full-length single, "All you Need is Love." Gap will spread the love by donating $1 for every stream of the new track on Spotify, up to $100,000, to Baby2Baby – a nonprofit, long supported by Katy, that provides children living in poverty with all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

"I'm always excited to work with brands that are going the extra mile to make this world a better, happier place," said Katy Perry. "Reimagining one of the most recognizable and emotional songs of our time with an iconic brand like Gap, having such a special and important message, has been a dream. And what better reason to partner than bringing people together to spread joy for the holidays and raise money for Baby2Baby, a charity that's close to my heart. Children are our future. We need to lift kids and help them find their value, self-worth and self-respect."

In honor of World Kindness Day, Gap will also be celebrating friendships of every kind and the people who cultivate them. Gap and Disney will issue an exclusive collaboration for all generations – Gap's classic arch logo with Mickey Mouse, a friend to everyone. With this limited-edition logo collection, Gap will continue its support of EmbraceRace – a non-profit organization that supports parents and other adults to raise a generation of children who are thoughtful, informed, and brave about race. Gap's $50,000 donation will support their emerging storytelling platform dedicated to sharing first-person stories at the intersections of race, culture, and other identities, inspiring all generations to embrace friendships of every kind.

Gap's ALL TOGETHER NOW campaign debuts today, October 25, 2021, on TV and streaming video, and rolls out across out-of-home media and digital throughout the holiday season. Customers will have the opportunity to shop and experience the campaign through TV + TV for Cord Cutters, shoppable experiences on social media, digital partnerships featuring gift guides, creator content, livestream shopping and augmented reality.

Spread the love this holiday and follow along on @gap and @katyperry.

PRESS CONTACTS

Gap: Jenna Stone, jenna_stone@gap.com

LaForce: Kristin Brice, Gap@LaForce.nyc, 724.549.1731



About Gap @gap and @gapkids

Gap is an authority on modern American style. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to build on its heritage grounded in denim and connect with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. Gap includes Women's and Men's apparel and accessories, GapKids, babyGap, GapTeen, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections. The brand also serves value-conscious customers with exclusively designed collections for Gap Outlet and GapFactory Stores. Gap is the namesake brand for leading global specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) which includes Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta brands. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gap Inc.