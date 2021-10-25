HGR Expands Reach With New Warehouse In Center Of Major Southern Industrial Transports HGR enhances industrial surplus services to southern customers by opening a new Fort Worth warehouse.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After recently opening a warehouse in Birmingham, Alabama, HGR Industrial Surplus is expanding further into the South in Fort Worth, Texas. This new warehouse will provide faster transport for customers in the South and an increase in storage for used industrial surplus.

HGR is known for their tagline, "We Buy and Sell Everything!" With over 4,000 truckloads of surplus purchased every year, HGR is the leader buying and selling used surplus to customers locally and around the world.

In September, HGR signed a lease for 184,723 square feet at Junction 20/35 in Fort Worth, Texas with CIM Group. The location of the warehouse provides access to major highways and airports, as well as rail transportation and intermodal facilities.

Texas is a key player in the manufacturing industry. Whether they are buying or selling industrial surplus, having a warehouse in Fort Worth dedicated to customers in and around the state will significantly reduce shipping costs and transportation time.

HGR's new warehouse makes it easier for customers in the southern United States to buy, sell, and auction industrial surplus. Expanding into Texas is another step toward HGR's plan to cater to all industrial and manufacturing companies in the U.S.

Interested parties can visit HGR's website or call (216) 486-4567 to learn more about HGR's services.

About HGR Industrial Surplus

HGR Industrial Surplus lives up to the motto, "We Buy and Sell Everything!" With over 20 years of experience, HGR serves the local Cleveland area and customers around the world by buying and selling thousands of used surplus items. Find industrial machinery, manufacturing equipment, parts, and tools on HGR's online marketplace.

HGR strives to cultivate a business environment where it serves as a conduit between customers looking for affordable used manufacturing machinery and industrial equipment and manufacturers hoping to recoup some portion of their initial capital investments.

By filling this role, HGR can be a valuable resource to businesses, small and large, both in the U.S. and abroad, while encouraging sensible re-use of valuable natural resources.

Visit HGRinc.com for more information.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM's diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

