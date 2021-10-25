Prezi Unveils New User Experience For The Leading Hybrid Office Tool Prezi Video

Updates Were Based On More Than 1000 Interviews With Hybrid Office Workers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezi , the leading presentation and collaboration software for video meetings, today announced a new user experience for its flagship product Prezi Video to address the top priorities for virtual meetings in the hybrid workspace. Prezi Video's technology delivers a more immersive video meeting experience by allowing enterprise users to bring content into their video feeds during live meetings on platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex and more.

Prezi interviewed more than 1,000 hybrid office workers to inform the new user experience. The top five priorities among hybrid workers for making virtual meetings better are:

More immersive video meeting experiences/building personal connection Tools that are deeply integrated within existing workflows to reduce disruption On-screen branding and presence for staff and sales video meetings Expanded ability for the audience to engage the speaker through visual and copy-driven responses Ability to make any content or deck video-ready

Having been adopted by the majority of Fortune 1000 companies, Prezi Video's new UX continues to streamline the ability to present any type of content in the live video feed. The new user experience lets you:

Toggle more seamlessly between View Modes to make it easy to highlight a key feature, emphasize a winning data point, or highlight a product demo video

Convert your existing Google Slides, PowerPoint deck and Prezi Presentation faster than ever

Use the new side-panel-only mode to preview your slides right next to the video conferencing app so all your information is in one screen, which makes presenting much more seamless

Switch between Dark/Light modes based on OS settings to provide better readability

"We've built this new UX based on the feedback of thousands of remote workers across the enterprise over the past year. The consistent feedback we've heard is that the priority in the hybrid office is making it easier for everyone to contribute in video meetings - to increase two-way engagement," said Jim Szafranski, Chief Executive Officer, Prezi. "It's clear that bringing graphics and moving content onto the video screen with you leads to better attention and more continuous audience participation through onscreen responses."

Prezi Video is fully integrated with all of the major video conferencing platforms, letting you easily bring video, slides, GIFs, images or on-screen text responses into the primary screen of all video conferencing platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Webex and GoToMeeting. The new UX is available on Prezi Video for Web, Mac and Windows.

About Prezi

Prezi is the leading virtual presentation and collaboration solution for the digital workplace. Its signature offering, Prezi Video, is helping the majority of the Fortune 1000 to build more productive video meetings by letting participants bring their content with them onto any screen. Founded in 2009, Prezi has offices in San Francisco, Budapest, and Riga, with investors, including Accel, Spectrum Equity and TED conferences. For more information, please visit www.prezi.com .

