TVG-Medulla, LLC Announces Commitment to Promoting Online Safety for Cybersecurity Awareness Month This month, Medulla focuses on education and awareness to improve security of patient and employee data.

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medulla today announced its commitment to Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held annually in October, by signing up as champions for cybersecurity and data protection. The Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations and individuals committed to this year's Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme of 'Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.'

Although the month shines a light on cybersecurity, Medulla is dedicated to strong cybersecurity principles year-round.

"As a healthcare organization, we are always deeply committed to the security of our patients' data. As cyber-attacks become more common and sophisticated, safeguarding our patients and employees remains a priority," said Medulla's Chief Information Officer Julie Devine. "In October, we've provided new education to our team about phishing detection, HIPAA protocols, password protection, and online safety."



Now in its 17th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum with the goal of providing individuals and organizations with the information needed to stay safe online. Medulla is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative, which is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.



About TVG-Medulla, LLC

TVG-Medulla, LLC is a healthcare management service organization that provides support and services to all Chiro One Wellness Centers and MyoCore Personalized Pain Care clinics. The doctors serving these clinics have access to Medulla's comprehensive corporate resources, like billing and insurance services, marketing, clinical operations, human resources, facilities maintenance, and IT. Medulla also offers wellness and education services to local communities, employers, and organizations.

Medulla's majority investor is a private equity firm that invests in companies delivering positive social change in communities across America. For more information about Medulla, please visit www.medullallc.com

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/

About NCSA

NCSA is the Nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness. NCSA works with a broad array of stakeholders in government, industry and civil society. NCSA's primary partners are the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and NCSA's Board of Directors. For more information on NCSA, please visit https://staysafeonline.org.

