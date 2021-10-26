A Comic Salute to the Troops Featuring Four Separate Comedy Acts Head to U.S. Military Bases Across the Globe Beginning November 2

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four separate outstanding comedy acts are headed across the globe to multiple U.S. military bases this fall to bring live, light-hearted entertainment to military personnel serving overseas as part of Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) Brings the Laughs Campaign.

Tommy Davidson with Rob Maher, are among the headliners.

The members of Triple Threat--Adam Keys, Johnny Cardinale and Mark Serritella—are headed to Alaska to bring their 18+ comedy content to the troops. While each has performed individually in the past, they are combining their talents into a fresh tour just for AFE. Triple Threat will be at JB Elmendorf-Richardson, Nov. 2; Clear AFS, Nov. 3; Ft. Greely, Nov. 4; Ft. Wainwright, Nov. 5. and Eielson AFB, Nov. 6.

Operation Laughter, a buoyant team of stand-up comedians that includes Kermet Apio, Key Lewis, and Andrew Sleighter, are headed to Southwest Asia Nov. 3 – 16. While each has a different take on life, all poke fun and hilariously illustrate personalities and situations that involve family, friends and everyday events.

Kermet Apio was born and raised in Honolulu, but left the island to attend the University of Washington, and made the city his home. He performed at his first open mic night in 1989 at the Comedy Underground in Seattle, and never looked back. He won the Great American Comedy Festival in 2009, and over the years he has appeared on many television and radio shows, performed at comedy festivals in Aspen, Las Vegas, and Vancouver and performed in 47 states and three Canadian provinces.

Key Lewis' high-energy onstage presence is accented by improv, storytelling and his love of people. His interracial childhood, family and unusual views on relationships make audiences howl as they relate to his stories. The Sacramento-born comic appeared in a number of competitions around the country and won the 2013 Rocky Mountain Laugh Off. Lewis an active member of the GIs of Comedy, an all-veteran comedy group (he's a Navy vet), that tours around the world for service members.

Andrew Sleighter started in comedy by looking for the perfect funny line to open a biography. Since then, Sleighter's laid–back style and clever writing has won him appreciation from fans and respect from his peers. He wrote and blogged for the Sports Show with Norm Macdonald on Comedy Central and was a regular on the MTV prank show Money From Strangers. He has performed on NBC's Last Comic Standing, Nuvo TV's Stand Up & Deliver and made his late–night stand–up debut on Conan. Sleighter's comedy tickles a wide range of audiences with his hilariously relatable observations about family, friends and life.

Tommy Davidson, an enthusiast of performing for service members, is taking his comedic genius, with Rob Maher, to the Pacific region and ending in Cuba, beginning Nov. 11 – Dec. 2. As one of the stars of In Living Color (along with Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, Damon Wayans and David Alan Grier), Davidson's career has been a skyrocket. He has headlined Showtime specials, acted with Halle Berry, for Spike Lee, and starred in the 2017 landmark, award-winning documentary I Am Comic. His hilarious standups include impressions and unbelievable storytelling that will leave audiences gasping for air.

First up for Davidson is Alaska at JB Elmendorf-Richardson, Nov. 11; Ft. Wainwright, Nov. 12, and Eielson AFB Nov. 13, Ft. Greely, Nov. 14. and Clear AFS, Nov. 15. His next stops are at PMRF Barking Sands, Hawaii, Nov. 18; JB Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 19 & 20 and Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 22. Davidson will finish his tour at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Cuba on Dec. 1 & 2.

"We are thrilled to see military personnel showing up in record numbers to see AFE live entertainment shows across the globe," said Brian Burke, AFE Marketing & Business Analyst.

The full artist lineup and schedule are available at the AFE HUB.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense providing quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Now in its 70th year, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to nearly 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military members much-needed downtime.

For more information, schedules, and downloadable images, visit: armedforcesentertainment.com.

