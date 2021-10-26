Empower Energies Names Patrick Corr Chief Strategy Officer

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Energies announced the appointment of Patrick Corr to the position of Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Mr. Corr will lead the development and execution of corporate strategy, direct growth initiatives, and advise customers on the complex and quickly changing market for renewable energy.

Empower Energies, Inc., headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, is a clean energy project solutions provider focused on applying the right mixTM of photovoltaic (PV) solar, combined heat and power (CHP), and energy optimization solutions - with financing - to meet the profitability, resiliency and sustainability objectives of hospitals, universities, municipalities, and schools, as well as multi-facility commercial and industrial organizations. For more information visit www.EmpowerEnergies.com

Mr. Corr joins a strong management team at Empower Energies, an emerging leader in renewable energy project development and financing for large commercial and industrial customers. The company develops large-scale and cost-effective solar and energy storage solutions (ESS) utilizing cutting-edge design and technology across the United States.

"The rapid development of technologies and changes in public policy and shareholder interest have created an urgent and unprecedented demand for commercial energy generated by renewable sources," said Michael Belko, President and CEO, Empower Energies. "As our new Chief Strategy Officer, Patrick has a deep understanding of renewable energy markets and will guide the company's direction so that we may continue to deliver valuable solutions that help our customers ensure business continuity, achieve sustainability goals, and reduce energy costs."

Mr. Corr previously held executive and business development roles with several leading renewable energy companies. He served as Chief Commercial Officer at 174 Power Global C&I, a Hanwha Energy company, after leadership roles at Tesla, Inc., Solar City, and other companies in the renewable energy and telecommunications industries.

Empower Energies provides large commercial, industrial, and institutional clients with renewable energy solutions and related technologies supported by cost-effective financing. The company works with leading Fortune 500 companies to design, develop, and manage renewable energy solutions nationwide. Empower Energies also offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to other project developers. Empower built and acquired more than 200 megawatts of commercial and community solar projects. Today, the company has nearly 100 megawatts of renewable projects under construction across the United States.

