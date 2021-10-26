GameOn Secures Three Additional Prediction Game Projects with MX Player for Soccer, Tennis & Kabaddi

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) ("GameOn" or the "Company"), a leader in providing broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments, sportsbooks and NFTs with white label fan engagement technologies around sports, TV and live events, is pleased today to announce an expanded partnership with existing customer, MX Player.

Having already launched free-to-play prediction games for cricket, the partnership now includes an additional commitment to games for soccer, tennis and kabaddi. All games are scheduled for a 2022 release and will go live within the MX Player app, powered by GameOn's white label game engine.

"We are beyond excited to expand our agreement with MX Player, so soon after announcing the initial partnership in June," said Matt Bailey, GameOn CEO. "This not only validates our product-market fit, but further emphasizes the need by our B2B customers to strengthen fan engagement around sports, TV and live events. This is our strategy in action. We start with one project then grow our tentacles within the biggest media companies in the world."

The expanded partnership comes at an ideal time with major moments and storylines upcoming across these sports, highlighted by the T20 World Cup and 2021-22 Ashes in cricket, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in soccer, and tennis legends Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal each at 20 Grand Slam titles apiece.

Pro Kabaddi League returns after last season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. During its inaugural season in 2014, its viewership of 435 million was second in India only behind the Indian Premier League (560 million).

MX Player is an entertainment super app that integrates all forms of entertainment on one platform—including video playback, streaming video and gaming (in select markets). It hosts a wide library of premium content across 10 languages, including a critically acclaimed slate of MX Originals/Exclusives, movies, web series and TV shows like Big Boss. MX Player has now spread its footprints across 12 markets including the United Arab Emirates, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan.

The news comes on the heels of GameOn partnering with Chibi Dinos last week.

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) powers the most-watched content in the world with the most innovative white label fan engagement technologies. GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments, sportsbooks and NFTs with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. Since completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured white label projects with several partners in sports and entertainment. Through our innovative gamification technologies and meta-layers, including first-of-its-kind NFT integration, we bring fans closer to their favorite sports and entertainment content and increase engagement through community, competition and rewards.

GameOn has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center), Chief Product Officer, Santiago Jaramillo (Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot, EA Sports) and VP of Partnerships, Ryan Nowack (Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, New York Rangers), as well as its Directors, J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple News, Comcast) and Carey Dillen (YYOGA).

