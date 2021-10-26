Village Farms International's Balance Health Botanicals Expands Product Portfolio with Launch of Innovative Synergy Collection

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Village Farms International, Inc. ("Village Farms" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Balanced Health Botanicals™ ("Balanced Health"), a family of hemp-derived CBD brands, including its flagship brand CBDistillery™, has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of its innovative Synergy Collection, which was developed to enhance the multitude of benefits offered by the hemp plant beyond CBD alone.

The Synergy Collection, consists of the Balanced Health's first ever CBD + Functional Mushroom (non-hallucinogenic), Kava Root[1], and CBDA (Cannabidiolic Acid) products, along with CBDistillery's™ top-selling CBG (Cannabigerol) & CBN (Cannabinol) formulations. Each product in the Synergy Collection was designed with a goal of enhancing the entourage effect, which may occur when all hemp plant elements like cannabinoids, terpenes and other compounds work together in synergy, allowing consumers the ability to select products based on their needs and individual product benefits rather than combining various supplements to achieve a desired effect. The Synergy Collection by CBDistillery™ introduces a new line of tinctures, vegan-friendly capsules, and drink mixes, as well as all-new CBG + CBD and CBN + CBD gummies across four categories: Daytime Synergy, Sleep Synergy, Raw Synergy and Wellness Synergy.

"The launch of this truly innovative product line marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the CBDistillery product pipeline that we believe further strengthens its positions as a top-five US CBD brand1 and a top-ranked web site within the CBD category," said Michael DeGiglio, CEO, Village Farms International. "The Synergy Collection not only allows Balanced Health to continue to build product offerings that have full-spectrum CBD, as well as other cannabinoids and other all-natural ingredients such as THC and, importantly, supporting the opportunity for more diverse wellness product line in the future."

"We're very excited to launch our new and much anticipated Synergy line," said Chase Terwilliger, CEO of Balanced Health Botanicals. "We've touted the importance of the 'entourage effect' in our flagship CBD-rich Full Spectrum Hemp Extracts since day one. The Synergy Collection is expected to take it to the next level, from our popular ratios of minor-cannabinoid blends along with proven plant-based dietary ingredients, we couldn't be more excited for our customers to experience everything these products have to offer. This line is like no-other – the culmination of years developing these formulas, which we believe can dramatically improve the quality of our customers' lives. We look forward to expanding this collection by introducing additional beneficial minor cannabinoids, terpenes, as well as combining other plant-based dietary ingredients to leverage the benefits of the hemp plant."

_____________________ 1 Kava Root is not a controlled substance in the USA, but is subject to regulatory controls in Canada and other countries. The Synergy Collection will not be available in such markets.

About Balanced Health Botanicals

Balanced Health Botanicals™ (BHB) is a family of hemp-derived CBD brands that includes CBDistillery™ and BOTA™. Flagship brand CBDistillery™ was founded in Denver in 2016 to pursue a rapidly growing and predominantly untapped market. It has since evolved into one of the largest CBD brands in the market, sold in retailers nationwide. The all-new BOTA™ is a line of premium plant-powered skincare and supplements that combines powerful natural botanicals with hemp-derived CBD. BHB's mission is to provide the highest quality, U.S. grown, hemp-derived CBD products at everyday premium pricing and to be the premier CBD education resource. BHB has made significant investments in its infrastructure, supply chain capabilities, world-class manufacturing facilities, and product portfolio to solidify itself as the leader of the #CBDMOVEMENT™.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms leverages decades of experience as a large-scale, Controlled Environment Agriculture-based, vertically integrated supplier for high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods, with a strong foundation as a leading fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada, along with new high-growth opportunities in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America and selected markets internationally.

In Canada, the Company's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, the lowest-cost greenhouse producer and one of the best-selling brands.

In the US, wholly owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US high-THC cannabis market via multiple strategies, leveraging one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country (more than 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational and product expertise gained through Pure Sunfarms' cannabis success in Canada.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium- and long-term potential, with an initial focus on the Asia-Pacific region and Europe.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by such terms as "outlook", "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "try", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "proposed", "designed", "continue", "likely", "schedule", "objectives", "can" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks that may include, but are not limited to Company's expansion plans, expectations regarding cannabis and CBD categories in North America, and selected markets internationally and risks associated with compliance with US and Canadian regulations. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on factors and assumptions about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause the Company's or the industry's actual results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities in future periods to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the factors contained in the Company's filings with securities regulators available on SEDAR and EDGAR. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

