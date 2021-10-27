Advatix unveils new technology solutions at USC's Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advatix showcased some of its latest technology solutions at the 9th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit hosted by the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business. The USC program is the #1 ranked online graduate supply chain degree program by US News. This annual summit attracts thousands of industry leaders worldwide. This year, Advatix was invited to exhibit new technology including a Smart Locker, a Mobile Pick/Put to Light solution, and a Vision Technology with Machine Learning operation that demonstrated automated checkout and inventory replenishment through live integration with warehouse management systems.

"It was great to have Advatix bring the technology solutions on campus," said Nick Vyas, the founding executive director of the program at the supply chain institute. "It sparked innovation discussions amongst industry veterans and was a great learning experience for our students."

Using the latest Vision Technology with Machine Learning, Advatix displayed an automated checkout and replenishment of items picked from a retail shelf which attendees could experience in real-time. Also featured was a Smart Locker, which uses Internet of Things technology (IoT), and operates directly from a phone to enable pick up of packages, showing the ease of use for the courier, merchant, and the consumer. Finally, the Pick and Put to Light Carts showed how to improve speed, accuracy and cost of picking items when fulfilling eCommerce orders from a warehouse or a retail store.

Ashish Chadha, the global CIO and APAC CEO for Advatix said, "The technology solutions we hosted at the USC event are a result of a truly global collaboration by our teams in the US, India and Chile. It shows our passion for creating competitive advantage for our customers using innovation."

Advatix was recently ranked #493 on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing privately held businesses in the US.

Advatix, Inc. is one of the leading providers of eCommerce Supply Chain and Logistics solutions. Advatix is based in Westlake Village, CA with a technology hub in New Delhi, India and a LATAM office in Santiago, Chile. The company currently serves customers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.advatix.com or email contact@advatix.com.

