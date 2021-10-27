ARCA Recycling, a Subsidiary of JanOne Inc., Launches Two Recycling Programs in California in Effort to Reduce GHG Emissions

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCA Recycling, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN), launched two new appliance recycling programs in Northern California, with a focus on decreasing the release of greenhouse gas (GHG) and ozone-depleting emissions into the atmosphere. The primary goal of these programs is to prevent the release of hazardous, ozone-depleting substances found in refrigerants and insulating foam in an effort to protect air quality. ARCA anticipates recycling 10,000 total appliances through these programs, resulting in landfill diversion of over 1.2 million lbs. of recyclable metals, plastics and glass and prevention of the release of over 1,000 ODP-weighted kg. of ozone-depleting substances.

Through these programs, appliances at their end-of-life will be recycled to the U.S. EPA's Responsible Appliance Disposal (RAD) Program standards, which includes removing insulating foam that may contain CFCs and HCFCs. Foam is sent to a co-generation facility where it is incinerated, capturing 100% of the remaining GHG emissions. The incineration process then generates energy for the facility.

About ARCA Recycling

ARCA Recycling is the largest implementer of appliance recycling and replacement programs in North America, with over 100 programs in operation. To learn more about ARCA Recycling's capabilities around appliance recycling or income-qualified appliance direct install replacement programs, please contact the company at sales@arcainc.com.

About JanOne Inc.

JanOne Inc. (Nasdaq: JAN) focuses on the development of treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. By alleviating pain at the source, JanOne Inc. aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. JanOne Inc. is exploring solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate, JAN101, is for potentially treating peripheral artery disease ("PAD"), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans. JAN101 demonstrated positive results in a Phase 2a clinical trial and the Company is currently in preparations for Phase 2b trials. JanOne Inc. is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education for PAD, associated vascular conditions, and neuropathic pain. For more information, visit www.janone.com.

