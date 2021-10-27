Chamberlain Group to Equip Vehicles with Integrated Garage Door Technology

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chamberlain Group, a global leader in access control solutions to provide an electric vehicle automaker with radio frequency based integrated garage door control technology, ARQ® Integrated Universal Garage Access. In collaboration with Magna, a global mobility technology company, to supply drivers with a convenient way to control the operation of their garage door, ARQ is packaged into the Magna's award-winning Infinity™ interior mirror and operates through the in-vehicle infotainment system.

Chamberlain Group's ARQ® Integrated Universal Garage Access is directly installed into the Magna Infinity™ rearview mirror for integrated garage door control.

The ARQ remote control is the only universal garage door opener that delivers an advanced, simplified programming and operation with the ability to work with a cloud-based solution within the vehicle for future programs. Drivers will have easy access to open and close their garage door by simply pressing their car's touch screen.

As Chamberlain Group's first product to go into automotive production, ARQ is directly installed into the rearview mirror and is expected to hit the road this Fall. This technology gives drivers control over more access points with the ability to connect up to 16 different devices linking to multiple locations such as a primary residence, vacation home or a family member's garage door.

"Our innovative ARQ solution, integrated into the vehicle's infotainment display, provides drivers with a seamless experience when they arrive and leave home," said James Trainor, Vice President General Manager of Automotive for Chamberlain Group. "We're looking forward to continuing to evolve the collaboration as well as the technology available for vehicles."

For more information about Chamberlain Group's Automotive Access Control Solutions, please visit: www.chamberlain.com/about-chamberlain/automotive-connectivity-solutions.

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group is a global leader in smart access solutions across residential and commercial properties. Our prominent brands LiftMaster®, Chamberlain®, Merlin® and Grifco® are found in millions of residential and commercial access applications across the globe. Our innovative products and partnerships, powered by our myQ® smart ecosystem, provide customers with smart access solutions to move safely through garages, homes, communities, businesses and storage facilities. Chamberlain Group pioneered vehicle-to-home connectivity through patented technology aboard hundreds of millions of vehicles.

