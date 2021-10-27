Exam launch coupled with the release of a comprehensive selection of CompTIA Learning products for test preparation

New CompTIA PenTest+ Exam Expands Coverage of Latest Cyber Attack Surfaces and Emphasis on Vulnerability Management Skills

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity professionals looking to expand and validate their skills in penetrating testing practices and vulnerability management have a new option with the introduction today of an updated CompTIA PenTest+ exam from CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications and education for technology workers.

CompTIA PenTest+ is designed for IT staff responsible for hands-on penetration testing and vulnerability assessments.

CompTIA PenTest+ is designed for intermediate skills level cybersecurity professionals who are responsible for hands-on penetration testing and vulnerability assessment.

"The updated exam requires IT pros to demonstrate their ability and knowledge to perform pen testing techniques for the latest attack surfaces, including the cloud, hybrid environments and web applications, along with traditional desktops and servers," said Patrick Lane, director of product management at CompTIA. "We've also placed greater emphasis on proficiency in vulnerability management skills used to plan, scope and manage weaknesses. This is accomplished through a mix of performance-based and knowledge-based exam questions."

The new exam content aligns with the cybersecurity skills that many organizations have identified as areas for improvement, according to the recent CompTIA report "State of Cybersecurity 2021." For example, 93% of respondents cited application security as an area where moderate or significant improvement is needed in their organization. Endpoint security (93%), network security (92%) and threat knowledge (91%) are also on the list.

The report also revealed that 35% of organizations surveyed currently have a penetration testing program in place.

CompTIA relies on industry and technology subject matter experts when it creates a new certification or updates an existing exam. This input assures that the exam reflects the specific skills needed on the job today.

CompTIA PenTest+ is compliant with ISO 17024 standards and approved by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to meet directive 8140/8570.01-M requirements for DoD information assurance workers who work with sensitive data. It also maps to seven cybersecurity jobs roles identified in the cyber workforce frameworks created by the DoD and the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE).

Penetration tester, security consultant, cloud penetration tester, cloud security specialist, web app penetration tester, security analyst, network and security specialist and information security engineer are some of the job roles that can benefit from becoming CompTIA PenTest+ certified.

Along with the launch of the new exam is the release of a comprehensive selection of CompTIA Learning products to help with preparation for CompTIA PenTest+. These include:

CompTIA CertMaster Learn, a comprehensive, self-paced eLearning environment that uses videos, assessments and performance-based questions.

CompTIA CertMaster Practice, an adaptive knowledge assessment tool that determines what a learner has already mastered and what they still need to learn to improve confidence and increase retention.

Official CompTIA Study Guides to help learners master the material for their certification exam. Self-paced CompTIA study guides are clearly written and structured and are flexible so the learner can study at any pace.

CompTIA CertMaster Labs, which help learners gain hands-on experience configuring a wide range of technologies in a self-paced, pre-configured browser-based environment. (available late November)

For complete information on CompTIA PenTest+ and CompTIA Learning resources visit https://www.comptia.org/certifications/pentest.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/ .

