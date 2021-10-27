FirstEnergy Donates 520 Trees to Rittman Nature Preserve

RITTMAN, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) recently donated about 520 trees to the City of Rittman's Nature Preserve in Wayne County, Ohio. A mixed variety of hardwood and fruit trees were planted on Oct. 27 by employees of FirstEnergy and its Ohio Edison electric company throughout the new 210-acre nature preserve, which is situated on land where a vacant industrial business once stood.

FirstEnergy has donated and planted more than 10,000 trees throughout its six-state service territory since April 2021. This initiative is an important part of the company's efforts to reduce FirstEnergy's carbon footprint, promote responsible use of natural resources and further the advancement of sustainable practices.

Led by FirstEnergy's Green Team in northeast Ohio, the Rittman tree-planting event was one of several projects employees have completed this year to help nearby parks, nature preserves and communities across FirstEnergy's entire footprint.

"FirstEnergy contributed the funds to cover the cost of the trees, and nearly two dozen employee volunteers spent several hours planting them around the nature preserve, which will be enjoyed by many of our local employees and their families," said Amy Hopkins, an external affairs consultant at FirstEnergy who organized the event. "About 50 students from Norwayne and Rittman High Schools were onsite to help us plant the trees and it was a communitywide effort."

FirstEnergy's 10 Green Teams consist of employees from Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia who volunteer their time and talents to support a wide variety of environmental initiatives. The groups plan to continue to partner with state park systems, watershed and recycling groups, garden clubs, schools and other environmentally focused organizations in 2021 to support FirstEnergy's commitment to building a brighter and more sustainable future.

Set to open to the public by the end of this month, the Rittman Nature Preserve is situated on the east side of Rittman on property left vacant by a large industrial business in 2006. The preserve provides the community with 7.2 miles of walking and hiking trails as well as opportunities for bird watching and kayaking.

"These trees will help establish and restore forested habitat within the preserve and we look forward to monitoring them and helping them along as they mature," said Rittman Mayor William Robertson, who led an army of local volunteers last year to get the land ready for public opening. "We appreciate FirstEnergy and Ohio Edison's commitment to preserving our local environment so that our plants, trees and animals can continue to thrive for many years."

