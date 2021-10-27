Gav Yam Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gav Yam Land Corporation Ltd. (TASE: GVYM) one of Israel's largest and longest established real estate companies, specializing in the initiation, planning, development, construction, leasing, maintenance and management of hi-tech, logistics, and industrial parks and centers throughout Israel, today reported its financial report for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2021.
The results reflect a full return to routine, continued stability and growth across all operational parameters, and a significant acceleration in intensive entrepreneurial activity, including 13 projects, with a total area of 660,000m² (of which 500,000m² are the Company's share in the Company's consolidated financial statement), with a total investment of about NIS 4.5 billion (the Company's share in the consolidated financial statement). About 25% of the above-ground areas in these projects have been already marketed.
Financial Highlights
- Net profit attributed to shareholders amounted to NIS 695 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared with NIS 172 million, last year. The increase is mainly due to growth in income from the increase in the fair value of investment in real estate compared to the corresponding period last year.
- The Company's cash flow from operating activities in the first nine months of the year amounted to NIS 364 million, an increase of 14% compared with the corresponding period last year.
- • The Company's rental income in the first nine months of 2021 amounted to NIS 408 million, compared with NIS 401 million in the corresponding period last year.
- • The Company's NOI in the first nine months of the year amounted to NIS 391 million, compared with NIS 388 million in the corresponding period last year.
- • EBITDA in the first nine months of 2021 amounted to NIS 363 million, compared with NIS 361 million in the corresponding period last year.
- • The FFO attributed to shareholders amounted to NIS 193 million in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 6.6% compared with the corresponding period last year.
Management Comment
Avraham Jacobovitz, CEO of Gav-Yam, commented: "High-tech companies, within the context of Israel as a leading technological power, established new development centers and hired employees at high intensity, which led to continued growth and lead market trends."
"Strong market demand continues and is driving the real estate industry forward and is leading to accelerated growth in the office space. New areas are being absorbed already during the construction stages. The office market in Tel Aviv and Herzliya are at the forefront and leading the trend, and it is expected to strengthen and grow in the coming years. High-tech companies have chosen to be an integral part of the Tel Aviv metropolitan and Herzliya area and lead the demand as part of a structured process, relying on high-quality human capital that is the main backbone of high-tech companies. Within the complex of Tel Aviv and Herzliya, the Toha1 and Toha2 towers and the Gav-Yam centers in Herzliya, constitute a central focus for the office market, in addition to other high-tech parks of Gav-Yam, and meet demand."
"Gav-Yam is seeing very strong demand, examining many deals and participating in all the tenders of international technology companies."
"Gav-Yam continues with great intensity on a very clear route of large-scale and intensive entrepreneurial activity, which includes 13 projects, with a total area of ~660,000 m² (~500,000m², in terms of the Company's share in the consolidated financial statement), with a total investment of ~NIS 4.5 billion (the company's share in the consolidated financial statement)."
"The highlight is the ToHa2 project, with a total area of 210,000 m² (~105,000 m² the Company's share), a mega-project that is the spearhead of the Company's operations. We anticipate widespread demand in this project, at high rental prices."
"With the completion of these projects and their occupancy by the end of 2026, the Company's revenues will gradually increase to ~NIS 950 million per year. 25% of the above-ground areas in these projects have already been marketed."
In the first nine months of 2021, the company signed 123 leases, with an average real increase in rents of about 7.4% (in existing properties). "
Company Summary
Gav-Yam has 1,034,000m² of properties, with a wide spread, both in geographic and sectoral terms across 19 cities around Israel, including 22 parks and high-tech centers, offices, logistics, industry and commerce. They are adjacent to main arteries, Class A premium buildings, with high LEED standards. In addition, the Company has reserves of available building rights, amounting to ~490,000 m².
The Company has about 430 customers, including large international companies, top-tier, as well as the largest technology corporations in the world. As of the end of 2020, the Company's backlog of signed lease agreements amounted to NIS 2.3 billion for income-producing properties, and NIS 2.75 billion including signed lease agreements for construction projects. The lease agreements last for an average of about 4.4 years.
The Company showed continued stability in all operational parameters and financial strength, which is reflected in cash balances of ~NIS 1.2 billion, leveraged at a rate of 51.2%, a debt-rating of AA by Maalot (S&P Israel affiliate), and 100% of the Company's assets are non-collateralized. The Company continued a trend of stability in occupancy levels of occupancy and rent increases.
The Company has strategic partnerships with the leading academic institutions in Israel. This is the next good news, which brings the highest quality technological manpower – both quantity and quality. Gav-Yam significantly deepens its activities and collaborations, which include, among others, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and the Weizmann Institute.
Gav-Yam has set itself the goal of expanding its activities in the field of logistics and industry centers, an expanding area, which is a stable anchor with great demand and is marked as one of the future engines for growth. Gav-Yam is currently initiating four projects in this field, with a total area of ~75,000 m², of which 65% have been marketed.
About Gav-Yam
Gav-Yam Land Corporation Ltd. is one of Israel's largest, longest established real estate companies.
The company specializes in the initiation, planning, development, construction, leasing, maintenance, and management of hi-tech, logistics, and industrial parks and centers nationwide, as well as in the construction of dedicated complexes planned for long-term leasing. Through a wholly owned subsidiary, Gav-Yam also provides a variety of maintenance management services to tenants throughout the leasing period.
Gav-Yam was founded in 1928, and has been listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 1978. Today, the company's shares are included among the leading indices of real estate (Tel-Bond 60) and large companies (TA-125). In addition, the company's debentures are rated AA by S&P Maalot and Aa2 by Midroog.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
September 30
September 30
December 31
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
304,641
1,968,386
1,715,381
Short-term investments and deposits
864,454
594,826
823,674
Trade receivables
6,199
5,330
4,480
Other receivables
234,469
91,670
104,631
Current tax assets
14,847
215
427
Total current assets
1,424,610
2,660,427
2,648,593
Long term receivables
57,782
57,537
48,371
Investments and loans in equity-accounted investees
239,388
151,382
194,442
Fixed assets, net
54,372
49,547
48,852
Assets in respect of usage right
2,165
738
972
Intangible assets, net
964
4,207
4,149
Inventory of real estate
-
134,857
134,807
Investment property under construction
818,753
310,370
549,401
Investment property
8,673,025
7,748,677
7,670,094
Total non-current assets
9,846,449
8,457,315
8,651,088
Total assets
11,271,059
11,117,742
11,299,681
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
September 30
September 30
December 31
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Liabilities
Loans and borrowings
610,128
722,557
722,557
Other payables
146,026
158,324
157,431
Current tax liabilities
11,906
10,094
15,977
Liabilities for construction services
109,994
61,655
146,566
Total current liabilities
878,054
952,630
1,042,531
Debentures
4,885,790
5,460,024
5,440,699
Liabilities for construction services
144,004
216,720
127,689
Employee benefits, net
982
754
982
Lease obligation
53,388
155
53,206
Deferred taxes
1,179,327
1,000,987
1,018,589
Total non-current liabilities
6,263,491
6,678,640
6,641,165
Total liabilities
7,141,545
7,631,270
7,683,696
Capital
Share capital
169,585
169,578
169,578
Capital reserves
307,686
304,123
304,868
Retained earnings
2,735,435
2,212,189
2,300,008
Total capital attributed to owners of the Company
3,212,706
2,685,890
2,774,454
Non-controlling interests
916,808
800,582
841,531
Total capital
4,129,514
3,486,472
3,615,985
Total liabilities and capital
11,271,059
11,117,742
11,299,681
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Income
Nine months ended
Three months ended
Year ended
September 30
September 30
December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Revenue
Rental income
408,358
401,031
138,908
134,061
533,924
Increase in fair value of investment property
756,277
23,357
183,246
-
109,020
Management fees
7,587
8,575
2,718
3,016
11,793
Other
94,518
28,402
80,148
1,786
32,686
1,266,740
461,365
405,020
138,863
687,423
Expenses
Property maintenance
27,307
23,874
9,882
8,569
32,789
Selling and marketing
7,068
6,356
2,723
2,026
7,929
General and administrative
26,403
25,493
8,345
8,409
33,027
Other
24,452
30,657
8,107
4,844
38,276
85,230
86,380
29,057
23,848
112,021
Operating profit
1,181,510
374,985
375,963
115,015
575,402
Financing expenses, net
Financing income (expenses)
6,298
(16,075)
1,696
634
(13,071)
Financing expenses
(180,135)
(97,614)
(60,588)
(41,060)
(142,569)
Financing expenses, net
(173,837)
(113,689)
(58,892)
(40,426)
(155,640)
Share in profits of equity accounted investees
22,491
7,283
4,029
2,796
14,609
Profit before taxes
1,030,164
268,579
321,100
77,385
434,371
Taxes on income
219,540
66,935
68,841
17,123
103,752
Net profit for the period
810,624
201,644
252,259
60,262
330,619
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
695,427
172,129
235,226
47,356
260,141
Non-controlling interests
115,197
29,515
17,033
12,906
70,478
Net profit for the period
810,624
201,644
252,259
60,262
330,619
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company
Basic earnings per share (in NIS)
324.98
80.55
109.67
22.16
1.22
Diluted earnings per share (in NIS)
315.37
80.37
106.44
22.11
1.21
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
Nine months ended
Three months ended
Year ended
September 30
September 30
December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Net profit for the period
810,624
201,644
252,259
60,262
330,619
Items of other comprehensive income
Actuarial losses from a defined benefit plan
-
-
-
-
(269)
Tax benefits for items of other
comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
62
Other comprehensive loss
for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
-
(207)
Total comprehensive income
for the period
810,624
201,644
252,259
60,262
330,412
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
695,427
172,129
235,226
47,356
259,948
Non-controlling interests
115,197
29,515
17,033
12,906
70,464
Total comprehensive income
for the period
810,624
201,644
252,259
60,262
330,412
