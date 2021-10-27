Penske Automotive Group Publishes its Inaugural ESG Report

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial trucks retailers, has published its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report ("ESG") highlighting its commitment to sustainability. The 2021 report represents the Company's initial report and shares its vision, commitment, and efforts to:

Respond to the Covid-19 Pandemic

Invest in human capital and retention of employees

Promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Reduce energy use and Green House Gas emissions

Give back to the communities where we live, work and play

Drive our long-term strategy, business objectives and sustainable value creation by the Board of Directors

Chair Roger Penske said, "As a leading diversified transportation services company, we recognize it's our responsibility to ensure Penske Automotive contributes to a healthy environment and social equity in the communities where we operate around the world. This is driven by our core values and ensures that we enrich our communities, minimize our environmental impact, protect the health and safety of our team members and customers and provide a diverse and inclusive workplace."

To view the Company's ESG report, visit www.penskeautomotive.com/esg

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, a business that manages a fleet of over 350,000 vehicles providing innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

