Reddi-wip® Expands Offerings with New Keto-Friendly*, Zero Sugar Whipped Topping Reddi-wip Zero Sugar Perfectly Pairs with Desserts & Low Sugar Treats This Season

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing tops Reddi-wip when looking to make your favorite foods and desserts a little sweeter and a little more fun. Now Reddi-wip offers a great-tasting dairy whipped topping for those in search of a sweet treat but with zero sugar.

Reddi-wip Launches Keto-Friendly Zero Sugar Product

Reddi-wip Launches Keto-Friendly, Zero Sugar Whipped Topping

Reddi-wip Zero Sugar (not a low calorie food) is a creamy, delicious, keto-friendly whipped topping made with real cream, with zero grams of sugar, zero carbs and 15 calories per serving. It contains no artificial flavors and is gluten free. It is great in coffee or as a topping on fruit, waffles, smoothies, sundaes, pies and keto desserts.

"Reddi-wip has always responded to consumer dietary trends and offers a wide range of products in addition to Original and Extra Creamy Reddi-wip, like fat-free and non-dairy varieties," said Ashley Spade, Reddi-wip Brand Director. "With the launch of Reddi-wip Zero Sugar, consumers following a keto-friendly diet or those looking to monitor their sugar consumption can still enjoy the fun, delicious experience of Reddi-wip."

Reddi-wip Zero Sugar delivers the same great taste of Reddi-wip but with sucralose in place of regular sugar to maintain the sweet, real cream taste. Like all Reddi-wip dairy whipped toppings, Reddi-wip Zero Sugar is made with real cream, not hydrogenated oils. The full ingredient list and nutritional information are available on the Smart Label callout on the Reddi-wip Zero Sugar product page.

Reddi-wip Zero Sugar is now available in the dairy aisle of U.S. retailers as well as online. Visit the 'where to buy' section of the Reddi-wip Zero Sugar product page on reddiwip.com to find a local retailer. The product is available in both a 6.5-ounce and 13-ounce sizes, with suggested retail price of $2.99-$3.29 and $4.79 - $5.29, respectively. Actual cost will vary by retailer.

For more information on Reddi-wip Zero Sugar and other Reddi-wip products, visit https://www.reddiwip.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

# # #

For more information, please contact:

Amy Morgan

Conagra Brands

(312) 549-5516

amy.morgan@conagra.com

*Net carbs for Reddi-wip Zero Sugar are calculated as: 0 grams total carbs minus 0 grams dietary fiber per serving for a total of 0 grams net carbs. This information is also listed on the product's packaging.

Keto-Friendly Blackberry Smoothie with Reddi-wip Zero Sugar

Reddi-wip Logo (PRNewsfoto/Conagra Brands, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.