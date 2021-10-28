BMC Awards Global Organizations Spearheading Innovations and Driving Digital Transformation

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced the BMC Exchange 2021 Innovation Award winners. These international awardees represent the organizations who with BMC are leading innovation within their industry and are accelerating their digital transformation.

BMC Exchange 2021 Customer Innovation Award

To celebrate customers who are pushing the envelope in enterprise technology, BMC formally recognized the following organizations and their leaders who have demonstrated advancement on the journey to becoming an Autonomous Digital Enterprise (ADE).

Accolades this year went to:

Automobile Club of Southern California : Committed to improving roads and driving conditions and maintaining a strong focus on enterprise DevOps, this company enhanced its automated processes to support optimal ways to develop, release, and manage software.

RingCentral: A pioneer in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) space, this organization streamlined DataOps and DevOps processes enabling it to scale quickly and easily, while maintaining a clear view into business processes, and enabling a more proactive, data-driven business.

Telstra: As a telecommunications company that connects the world, Telstra enabled faster, better decision-making by leveraging next-generation intelligence and automation, improving employee experience, and increasing the level of self-service.

Vodafone: As a leading communications service provider that keeps society connected across the globe, this company evolved with a cloud-first strategy making its service management faster, increasingly more accurate, and cost effective.

National Disability Insurance Scheme: Devoted to funding the costs associated with disability, this organization transformed its business with a data-driven mindset and enterprise DevOps to help free up staff for more strategic work, reduce operational cost, and bring rapid innovation and agility.

"Congratulations to all our winners and thank you for driving innovation and transformation to make the way we work and live better," said Jason Andrew, chief revenue officer at BMC. "At BMC, we strive to help enterprises transform their businesses and are excited to see the phenomenal success of our customers. Our hope is that these awards will inspire others to begin their journey to becoming an autonomous digital enterprise."

