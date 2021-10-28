Journey Biosciences adds two accomplished independent directors with deep roots in the diabetes industry to its board to coincide with its recent commercial launch

Journey Biosciences appoints Greg Dooley and Gordie Nye to its board of directors Journey Biosciences adds two accomplished independent directors with deep roots in the diabetes industry to its board to coincide with its recent commercial launch

LEBANON, N.H., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Journey Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company who recently announced the launch of its NaviDKD proactive diagnostic screening technology for high risk kidney complications associated with Diabetes, is pleased to announce it has appointed two independent non-executive directors with a proven track record of advocacy in the diabetes community to its board of directors, Greg Dooley and Gordie Nye.

"Greg and Gordie both have impressive experiences in consumer products and healthcare organizations," said Adam Graybill, President and CEO of Journey Biosciences. "They bring a deep, meaningful connection to the diabetes community from current and past experiences that will be extremely valuable as we launch NaviDKD in the U.S."

Additional information about the new directors can be found below:

Greg Dooley

Greg Dooley is a senior finance executive with more than 20 years experience. He currently serves as Vice President Finance, Latin America for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio. Greg has significant international experience having spent five years living and working in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. His daughter, Isabella, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2012 at the age of two while the Dooley Family was living in Mexico City. Greg serves on the Board of Directors for Beyond Type 1, a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. Greg and his wife, Kristina, reside in Hudson, Ohio with their triplets, Mia, Isabella, and Max.

Gordie Nye

Throughout his career, Gordie Nye has served as CEO for eight companies and held leadership or executive positions in a diverse set of industries ranging from diabetes and medical devices to consumer products. Gordie was an early investor and past board member at Insulet and Atritech and is the current board chairman for Atlantic Therapeutics.

About Journey Biosciences, Inc.

Journey Biosciences is a biotechnology company utilizing blood based predictive biomarkers to proactively identify risk factors associated with complications from diabetes, including diabetes kidney disease (DKD). Founded by Dr. Paul Beisswenger, a 40-year practicing endocrinologist and Professor Emeritus at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Journey Biosciences' clinically validated, patented, laboratory developed test (LDT) NaviDKD diagnostic screening technology is the first of its kind, and Journey Biosciences is the only company currently focused on diagnostic screening for kidney complications associated with diabetes.

Journey Biosciences' mission is to fundamentally improve diabetes care by providing health care professionals and people with diabetes the necessary diagnostic screening tools to proactively manage and prevent high risk complications associated with diabetes.

