Aimbridge Hospitality Expands Caribbean Presence with the Addition of the Radisson Blu Resort & Residence Punta Cana

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality , a leading, global hospitality company, announced today it has entered the Dominican Republic market and the all-inclusive resort segment with the Radisson Blu Resort & Residence Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The resort getaway is located along the stunning white-sand coastline of the famed "Coconut Coast" in the Cabeza de Toro district, just minutes away from Punta Cana International Airport, popular beaches, nightlife, and attractions.

Radisson Blu Resort & Residence Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Rob Smith, Executive Vice President of Operations-Full Service and Resorts, who spent 17 years in the Caribbean in operations and tourism development, said: "We are thrilled to welcome the Radisson Blu Resort & Residence to our growing Caribbean footprint in the key market of the Dominican Republic. Aimbridge's specialized focus in the resort vertical and deep experience operating destination properties with multiple, high-touch guest activations, private ownership, and revenue streams will bring immense value to the property, as we understand the unique requirements to profitably manage highly complex, distinctive assets."

The resort features 163 elegant suites ranging from one- to three-bedrooms, with spa-like bathrooms. Amenities include six all-inclusive restaurant and bar experiences, in addition to a wide range of guest activations, recreation and entertainment including a spa and wellness center, kid's club, and lagoon-style pool.

Indoor, outdoor and waterfront venues host up to 150 for seaside gatherings, weddings and galas and team conferences, with approximately 3,400 square feet of meeting and banquet space. The resort additionally boasts a gorgeous pier area, the perfect venue for stunning over-the-water events and weddings.

Radisson Blue Punta Cana Resort & Residences is located at Playa Cabeza de Toro, Punta Cana, 23000, Dominican Republic. For more information, visit here.

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is a leading, global hospitality company offering best-in-class hotel management services across a broad spectrum of franchised branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge's premium portfolio represents 1,500 properties in 49 states and 20 countries, inclusive of pipeline. With the most robust brand diversity in the industry, Aimbridge and its affiliates represent 84 lodging brands, in addition to more than 82 independent boutique/lifestyle hotels in the portfolio. As the world's largest third-party operator, Aimbridge is dedicated to its mission to leverage its scale to add value for owners and opportunities for associates better than any hospitality operator. Aligned with a concentrated focus, agility and expertise for each vertical, Aimbridge drives market success for hotels and optimizes investment returns for owners. Aimbridge Hospitality's global headquarters is based in Plano, Texas, with additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. Evolution Hospitality, Aimbridge's Lifestyle Division, is based in San Clemente, Calif. Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow and Moscow. The company's division in Mexico, Group Hotelero Prisma, has offices in Monterrey and Mexico City. For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit http://https://www.aimbridgehospitality.com/ and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aimbridge Hospitality