Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve School of Medicine Open Call for 2022 Harrington-MSTP Scholar Award Grant award provides MD/PhD candidates with funding and expertise to translate promising scientific discoveries into medicines

CLEVELAND, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine have issued a call for proposals for the 2022 Harrington-MSTP (Medical Scientist Training Program) Scholar Award to help the next generation of physician-scientists advance their discoveries towards clinical application.

Since its founding in 2012, Harrington Discovery Institute — part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development — has supported nearly 150 drugs-in-the-making in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Core to its mission, Harrington Discovery Institute recognizes and supports inventive physician-scientists seeking to elevate the standard of care in medicine.

Through this award, Harrington Discovery Institute and the School of Medicine combine resources and capabilities to advance into new medicines the most promising independent discoveries of Case Western Reserve MD/PhD candidates. Awardees will receive grant funding and personalized support from Harrington Discovery Institute's Therapeutics Development Center including a project manager and drug development advisors, who are pharma-experienced industry leaders with a track record of bringing new drugs to market.

"This is a totally unique program for physician-scientists early in their career to chart a path for their technology from the academic lab to the commercial realm. I don't know of anything else like it," said Jonathan S. Stamler, MD, President, Harrington Discovery Institute, Robert S. and Sylvia K. Reitman Family Foundation Distinguished Professor of Cardiovascular Innovation and Professor of Medicine and of Biochemistry at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve.

"We are pleased to be able to provide this opportunity to our students, who are eager to make a difference through their work and have a direct impact on human health," said Derek Abbott, MD, PhD, Program Director, Medical Scientist Training Program, Arline H. and Curtis F. Garvin Professor of Medicine, Case Western Reserve School of Medicine.

Interested applicants from Case Western Reserve University's MSTP program are asked to submit a Letter of Intent by December 3, 2021 . Up to two award recipients will be selected and announced in spring 2022. For more information and to apply, visit: HarringtonDiscovery.org/MSTP.

