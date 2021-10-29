Orthopaedic Associates of St. Augustine Partners with Southeast Orthopedic Specialists and HOPCo to Create the Largest Integrated Musculoskeletal Care Network in Northeast Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopaedic Associates of St. Augustine (OASA), a leading musculoskeletal practice in St. Augustine, has announced a partnership with Southeast Orthopedic Specialists (SOS), a leading provider of comprehensive orthopedic and musculoskeletal care throughout Northeast Florida. The partnership creates a multi-specialty musculoskeletal care platform with more than 100 providers serving patients throughout northeast Florida and southeast Georgia.

HOPCo expanding musculoskeletal value-based care in Northeast Florida

Through this partnership, OASA will become part of the HOPCo (Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company) integrated care network and, in partnership with SOS, will utilize HOPCo's proven platform to develop sustainable partnerships with health systems, payors and other musculoskeletal practices to improve the quality and reduce the cost of musculoskeletal care, all while providing a better experience for patients. The integrated care platform includes HOPCo's uniquely integrated clinical quality infrastructure, proprietary IT tools and analytics, facilities management programs and established value-based care programs. In the coming months, OASA will transition to the Southeast Orthopedic Specialists brand and going forward, the practices will operate under one consolidated care platform. OASA will continue its commitment to patients by maintaining its strong physical presence throughout St. Augustine and North St. Johns County.

Orthopaedic Associates of St. Augustine has been providing the highest quality of musculoskeletal care throughout St. Johns County and surrounding counties, with locations in St. Augustine and North St. Johns County. "We have seen considerable success in our practice over the last two decades," said Dr. Albert Volk, President and Founding Partner of Orthopaedic Associates of St. Augustine. "At the same time, we know the best way for us to continue successful growth and to help lead value-based care efforts is through alignment with organizations with a dedicated growth infrastructure and proven track record like HOPCo and SOS."

"We are excited for this new partnership as it will allow our combined efforts to spearhead the ongoing growth and delivery of advanced musculoskeletal value-based care programs across the region, resulting in better care for patients," said Dr. Brett Puckett, President of Southeast Orthopedic Specialists.

HOPCo, the national leader in musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, musculoskeletal service line and practice management, has grown significantly in Northern Florida in the last few years. First partnering with Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in 2019 and then in 2020, partnering with the Ascension Florida Heath System for a musculoskeletal service line transformation program, which included creating the region's first orthopedic specialty hospital in Jacksonville. This growth represents HOPCo's ongoing mission to implement value-based care programs for musculoskeletal practices and health systems across Florida, driving high-quality and accountable care while reducing costs.

"Florida will continue to be an area of robust growth for us in the coming months," said Dr. Wael Barsoum, President and Chief Transformation Officer of HOPCo. "We are thrilled that the Orthopaedic Associates of St. Augustine physicians are joining our regional platform as they recognize that stakeholder alignment is driving improved quality and value for patients and enhancing musculoskeletal care delivery in Florida."

About Orthopaedic Associates of St. Augustine

Orthopaedic Associates of St. Augustine has been providing the highest quality, patient-centered orthopedic care and sports medicine in St. Johns County and surrounding areas for over twenty years and will continue to serve the St. Augustine community. All of OASA's physicians are fellowship trained in their field of expertise. OASA's team of medical professionals offer comprehensive surgical and non-surgical musculoskeletal care, physical therapy and imaging for Duval, St. Johns, Flagler and Putnam counties. Visit www.oastaug.com to learn more.

About Southeast Orthopedic Specialists

Southeast Orthopedic Specialists is a regional leader in musculoskeletal care providing expertise in the entire spectrum of orthopedic care provided to patients, including orthopedic surgery, spine care, physiatry, pain management, chiropractic, podiatry and physical therapy. Physicians at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists are leaders in their field with decades of experience, including the completion of multiple fellowships and groundbreaking research. Visit www.se-ortho.com to learn more.

About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the national leader of integrated musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, practice management and health system service line management. This includes comprehensive expertise across all MSK specialties, including orthopedics, spine, hand, pain management, rehabilitation and neurology. HOPCo's integrated care, analytics and facilities development platform has proven to increase the quality of patient care while reliably reducing the total cost of care across the care continuum for practices, health systems and payors alike. HOPCo's affiliated payors, practices and health systems successfully participate in highly efficient value-based contracting (bundled payments, population health programs, and other advanced risk-based arrangements) utilizing HOPCo's proprietary platforms, IT solutions, integrated analytics, and standardized care pathways. Visit www.hopco.com to learn more.

