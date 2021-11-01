In Appreciation for their Service, Hamburger Stand Offers Veterans & Active-Duty Military a Free Meal On Veterans Day

On November 11th, present your U.S. military ID or wear your uniform to any participating Hamburger Stand & receive a FREE meal

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Veterans Day, Hamburger Stand is offering veterans and active duty military a FREE Hamburger, Regular Fries and Small Pepsi as a token of their appreciation for their service. To redeem this offer, present your military identification or wear your military uniform to any participating location on Veterans Day (November 11, 2021).

"We are grateful to the brave men and women in our military, who bravely and selflessly stepped up to protect our country," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "We're honored and privileged to serve them."

This offer is valid November 11, 2021 only at participating locations. Limit one free Hamburger, Regular Fries and Small Pepsi per day (cheese extra). Not valid with any other discount or offer. To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

