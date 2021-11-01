April Graves Named Partner and COO of Aria Stone Gallery

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After seven years at Aria Stone Gallery and serving as the company's vice president, April Renee Graves has been named partner and Chief Operating Officer of the luxury brand that prides itself in elevating stone to fine art. Graves, who holds a bachelor's degree in Textiles and Interiors from Seattle Pacific University and a master's degree in Design from Central Saint Martins in London, has taken this once male-dominated industry to a new level.

During her tenure at Aria, Graves has opened a new design showroom in Houston while managing the anchor showroom in Dallas and has managed an online showroom that rivals any in the industry as the first online stone store. In addition, she travels to Italy and Brazil on a regular basis with clients to help them select their own unique pieces.

Outside of selecting material collections to be featured in the gallery, Graves enjoys cycling around the world in the cities her work takes her to. She says, "for me, cycling is a kind of freedom coupled with personal expression by challenge both mentally and physically." Oftentimes, this is where her creativity ignites.

Aria Stone Gallery is a unique stone boutique where selections are made based on the uniqueness of each stone. The company seeks to provide the imagination, challenge the status quo, and expand the current limited perception of the ways to use natural stone. Aria's philosophy is about truly appreciating the pieces of art that nature has created so slowly over centuries.

View original content:

SOURCE Aria Stone Gallery