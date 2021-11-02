DENVER, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCS Facility Services, a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners, has acquired Milwaukee-based Total Cleaning Systems.

CCS Facility Services Expands Scope with Acquisition of Total Cleaning Systems in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Founded more than 40 years ago, Total Cleaning has deep roots in Southeastern Wisconsin and beyond. Total Cleaning shares CCS' deep commitment to customer service in the form of rapid response and ease of communication as well as taking care of employees and promoting from within.

"When we met the team at Total Cleaning Systems, we saw many correlations with our own company," says Troy Coker, CCS founder and CEO. "Total Cleaning's demonstrated history of high-quality service, coupled with their commitment care for their people, made this a natural partnership for CCS Facility Services."

Like CCS Facility Services, Total Cleaning has been committed to staying abreast of new education and training in order to offer their customers the very best service. The company's reputation for being professional and thorough aligns with CCS' core values of excellence and accountability.

"When I bought this wonderful business in 1988, I knew I wanted to take us to the next level of professionalism and service, and I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished over the last 30-plus years," says Total Cleaning CEO Randy Esenberg. "This partnership with CCS Facility Services provides the opportunity to launch our company into an incredible future while continuing to serve our customers with excellence."

Both Total Cleaning and CCS Facility Services provide dedicated floor and carpet care and share a commitment to green cleaning. In addition, Total Cleaning provides facility maintenance that will grow as part of CCS' Engineering arm. Like CCS, Total Cleaning has extensive history serving industrial facilities as well as education, healthcare, commercial real estate, and more. The acquisition is an opportunity to expand CCS' footprint into the Midwest.

About Total Cleaning Systems

Locally owned and operated in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Total Cleaning Systems has been providing quality commercial cleaning services to businesses and institutions throughout Southeastern Wisconsin since 1969, serving industries including education, medical, industrial, construction, and professional organizations.

About CCS Facility Services

CCS Facility Services is an integrated facilities provider, delivering expert commercial janitorial and building maintenance services to customers across the country in multiple industries. The company is guided by an intrinsic desire to deliver clean and healthy workplaces for its customers and to provide opportunities for growth and professional advancement for teammates. CCS is the first company in the world to earn GBAC STAR Service accreditation from ISSA and has earned CIMS-GB certification with honors multiple times. CCS Facility Services is a company built to serve. LinkedIn. ccsbts.com

