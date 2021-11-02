Fast Brings World's Fastest Online Checkout Experience to the U.K. The U.S.-based startup revolutionizing e-commerce is launching one-click checkout in the U.K. with Revolution Beauty

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast, the world's fastest online checkout experience, today announced a major expansion into the U.K. in response to extraordinary demand for the company's unique one-click checkout product.

(PRNewsfoto/Fast)

Revolution Beauty, a publicly traded global mass beauty and personal care business, is one of the first British merchants to partner with Fast, bringing one-click checkout technology to their U.K. online customers.

By launching in the U.K., Fast is offering merchants a checkout button that completes online orders in just a few seconds. After entering their contact information and payment details as they normally would for their first purchase on a merchant's site, buyers are automatically signed up and can use one-click checkout at any online store with Fast Checkout.

Accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, retailers globally saw a dramatic increase in demand for frictionless online purchasing. Fast's one-click checkout button enables U.K. customers to purchase online products seamlessly, just in time for the holiday season which is forecasted to be the busiest in e-commerce history.

"The U.K. has been at the very forefront of e-commerce for years. Merchants here truly understand how crucial a frictionless internet shopping experience is, and sophisticated shoppers demand speed and convenience," said Fast CEO and Co-Founder Domm Holland. "Revolution Beauty has built a global business that has mastered this new era of online shopping. They are the perfect partner for Fast to bring the world's quickest checkout experience to the U.K."

Through the partnership with Fast, Revolution Beauty's U.K. customers can now complete online orders using the company's signature one-click checkout technology that has proven to increase conversion and reduce cart abandonment rates, two of the major pain points for online retailers globally.

"Revolution Beauty has seen exponential growth due to our unique digital experience and stress free, informative online environment," said Sally Minto, Digital Director, Revolution Beauty. "We are excited to become the first beauty brand in the U.K. to partner with Fast and offer best in class one-click functionality, bringing frictionless & consistent purchasing to our valued and loyal customers. We foresee high user satisfaction post-Covid-19 pandemic, moving through peak period and beyond."

Fast already has several employees based in the U.K. and plans to open an office in London in 2022. The rapidly growing start-up is aggressively hiring in the U.K. thanks to the country's highly educated and e-commerce-savvy talent pool.

To learn more about Fast, visit fast.co .

About Fast

Fast's mission is to make buying online faster, safer, and easier for everyone. Its Fast Login and Fast Checkout product enable a one-click sign-in and purchasing experience that makes it easier for people to buy and merchants to sell. The company's products work on any browser, device, or platform for consistent, stress-free purchasing, either on a merchant's own domain or through headless checkout on any other website. Fast invests heavily in its user privacy and security, with a Zero Fraud Guarantee on chargebacks for sellers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Fast is a privately held company founded by Domm Holland and Allison Barr Allen and funded by Stripe, Addition, Index Ventures, Susa Ventures, and Sugar Capital. To learn more, visit fast.co .

Contact

Mission North for Fast

fast@missionnorth.com

516-978-0005

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fast