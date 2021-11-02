First on-chain NFT made for real 1/1 Air Jordan XIX's

PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athlete Assets has released for auction a one-of-a-kind pair of Air Jordan XIX shoes that were made exclusively for and previously owned by ex-NBA star Mike Bibby. The unique pair of shoes were made preemptively for Mike Bibby in 2004 for his expected NBA All-Star team placement. Bibby was ultimately not named to the team, eliminating any other versions of the shoe from being made. Bibby has held onto this pair of shoes until coming into possession by Athlete Assets.

Athlete Assets is a sport focused blockchain NFT brand that facilitates premium artwork in addition to a complete tech stack for user-friendly blockchain actions. The respective NFT that represents the Mike Bibby 1/1 Jordan XIX's is meant to serve as a digital certificate of authenticity, and owners of the physical shoes will also possess the authentic NFT in their blockchain wallet. Any future transferences of the physical shoes would require the peer-to-peer transfer of the respective digital asset.

The digital asset utilizes the most decentralized and compliant blockchain network (Ravencoin) that is specifically designed for "on-chain digital asset creation", a feature popular alternatives such as Ethereum cannot offer. The premium artwork is "persistently pinned" using RavencoinIPFS.com, a state-of-the-art IPFS pinning provider. The use of IPFS allows the artwork to be hosted and delivered to viewers in a distributed and decentralized manner.

The combination of IPFS and the fairly launched, no ICO, no pre-mine, no founder's reward blockchain protocol, Ravencoin, embody a superior level of value and longevity. The potential of blockchain and digital assets is only now breaking into the physical asset realm and is expected to capture a significant portion of all asset classes by 2030.

Athlete Assets is actively working with professional as well as NCAA athletes and a wide variety of digital asset collectibles can be made. For more information about Athlete Assets and the digital collectibles it creates, please visit our website or contact us at Info@AthleteAssets.com.

