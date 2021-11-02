Karen S. Lynch, CEO of CVS Health, Selected as the Hunt Scanlon 'Excellence in Culture' Award Recipient

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon Media today announces that Karen S. Lynch, President and CEO of CVS Health, has been named the 2022 recipient of Hunt Scanlon's 'Excellence in Culture' Award. The award honors companies that have developed a creative and collaborative workplace culture that enhances performance and champions diversity. "Forward-thinking leaders understand that culture is a company's greatest asset and drives value, growth and performance," remarked Christopher W. Hunt, President of Greenwich, Conn-based Hunt Scanlon Media.

"Forward-thinking leaders understand that culture is a company's greatest asset and drives value & growth"

In selecting Ms. Lynch, Mr. Hunt said that CVS Health has developed a reputation of leading with purpose and building a culture of more than 300,000 employees who personify that purpose every day. "CVS Health is the embodiment of culture in action," he added. "Great culture starts at the top and, thanks to Karen's leadership, CVS Health employees are passionate about bringing the company's purpose to life," said Mr. Hunt.

"Health has become more consumer-centric than ever before, with an emphasis on delivering solutions that are convenient, accessible, affordable, and tailored to peoples' lives and experiences," said Ms. Lynch. "Our purpose-driven culture is what guides us every day as we reach millions of people and improve the health of communities across America – and we do it with heart."

Ms. Lynch will be present for the award ceremony that will take place at Hunt Scanlon's "Linking Culture to Value & Growth" global conference on March 16, 2022, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. In her acceptance speech, Ms. Lynch will discuss how the company's recently refreshed purpose is guiding CVS Health as it works to transform health care and better serve its customers, employees, and communities.

The "Linking Culture to Value & Growth" conference will include hundreds of chief culture officers, CHROs, and other leading culture, talent, and executive recruiting professionals representing a vast array of organizations. Past Hunt Scanlon CEO award recipients include Jack Welch (GE); Indra Nooyi (PepsiCo); Robert Nardelli (The Home Depot); J.P. Garnier (GalxoSmithKline); Andrea Jung (Avon); and Hank McKinnell (Pfizer), among others.

Register here to attend Linking Culture to Value and Growth Conference New York 2022 - Hunt Scanlon Media .

Contact: Anthony Pisano

Chief Marketing Officer

(203) 921-7655

anthony@huntscanlon.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hunt Scanlon Media