Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: Time Bubble Tour Launches With New Host, Emily Connor, On November 2 At Playhouse Square In Cleveland, Oh Cross Country Tour Includes Stops in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Denver & More!

CLEVELAND, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternaversal, the production company responsible for the critically-acclaimed TV series Mystery Science Theater 3000 on Netflix, is thrilled to announce that MST3K's newest host, Emily Connor, will be leading the nationwide 2021-2022 tour of Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K) LIVE: Time Bubble Tour!

Emily Marsh, Photo Courtesy of Mystery Science Theater 3000.

The "Time Bubble Tour," supervised by series creator Joel Hodgson, features the 1985 sci-fi/horror film Making Contact, and will star Emily Marsh as Emily Connor, who was hand-picked by Joel to be his successor on the live tour. Rounding out the cast are Conor McGiffin as Tom Servo, Nate Begle as Crow, Yvonne Freese as Mega-Synthia/GPC, and Kelsey Brady as Swing Puppeteer.

An MST3K fan since childhood, Emily Marsh is no stranger to the show. She performed in 2019's Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour, and she will also be joining the series cast as a new host alongside Jonah Ray in season 13 of Mystery Science Theater 3000, coming next year.

"Emily is inherently funny, and she has great comic timing that makes her perfect as MST3K's next host," Hodgson notes. "After thirty years of MST3K having exclusively male hosts, it's really refreshing to see a woman step into that world. Emily's performance creates a profound evolution in the show's tone. I'm super excited for everyone to see how great she is."

To commemorate the tour launch, Emily will participate in a Live Q&A through the official MST3K Facebook page (www.facebook.com/mysterysciencetheater3000) on Tuesday, November 2, at 2 PM Eastern. Fans will be able to ask Emily questions about her career, her love of MST3K and, of course, the new Time Bubble Tour.

The tour will make stops in more than 50 cities across the country. For a complete list of currently available tickets and additional information, visit mst3klive.com.

