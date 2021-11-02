Shoptalk, the Leading Retail Event in the U.S., Announces Shoptalk Supply Chain Meetup to Be Held April 26-28, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoptalk, the leading U.S. conference in the retail, grocery and consumer packaged goods industries, has announced the launch of Shoptalk Supply Chain Meetup. Taking place online on April 26-28, 2022, Shoptalk Supply Chain Meetup will provide an online meeting destination for the retail supply chain ecosystem to connect and learn as they work to modernize the strained retail supply chain.

Shoptalk Supply Chain Meetup's virtual meetings program will bring together 1,000+ executives for unmatched business development, learning, collaboration, networking, and Shoptalk's signature Tabletalks—focused peer group discussions. The Meetup will host more than 5,000 1:1 meetings, connecting executives from all facets of the retail supply chain. The audience will include executives and solution providers focused on sourcing and purchasing, manufacturing operations, first and middle-mile logistics, warehouse operations, inventory management and demand planning, merchandising, retail operations, last-mile fulfillment, & sustainability.

Launch partners for the event include leading industry publications Supply Chain Dive , Supply Chain Digital and Supply Chain Brain .

The announcement of Shoptalk Supply Chain Meetup follows the successful conclusion of the second edition of Shoptalk Fall Meetup, which brought together 2,000 executives from North America and Europe for more than 10,000 online meetings. Shoptalk's signature Meetups bring large, curated groups together for double opt-in virtual meetings and peer group discussions. The Meetups have successfully facilitated more than 43,000 online meetings for more than 6,000 participants in the past year.

"Our Meetups have achieved unprecedented success over the past year and achieved more than 90% satisfaction rate for meetings. Participants have told us they want to continue to connect post-pandemic and year-round with these efficient, cost-effective formats, which is why we're making them part of our permanent lineup of events," said Katie Dominesey, vice president, commercial, at Shoptalk.

Shoptalk Supply Chain Meetup will be the fifth Meetup event hosted by Shoptalk. Upcoming Meetups for 2022 include: Groceryshop Spring Meetup (May 10-12, 2022), Shoptalk Meetup for Women (June 21-23, 2022), and Shoptalk Fall Meetup 2022 (Sept. 13-15, 2022). The Meetups are in addition to and complement Shoptalk's flagship and renowned in-person events: Shoptalk (March 27-30, 2022, Las Vegas), Shoptalk Europe (June 6-8, 2022, London) and Groceryshop (Sept. 19-22, 2022, Las Vegas).

"Shoptalk's Meetups are unique in their ability to create year-round connections across the retail ecosystem," said Rebecca Sausner, general manager, Shoptalk and Groceryshop. "With the supply chain crises expected to persist into 2023, we know retail executives are investing in innovation. Shoptalk's Meetup platform is the easiest way for the industry to connect in 1:1 fashion."

