Quantum Xchange Joins the Hudson Institute's Quantum Alliance Initiative

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Xchange, delivering the future of encryption with its leading-edge key distribution platform, today announced its membership with the Hudson Institute's Quantum Alliance Initiative (QAI), a consortium of companies, institutions, and universities whose mission is to raise awareness and develop policies that promote the critical importance of U.S. leadership in quantum technology, while simultaneously working to ensure that the nation's commercial businesses, government agencies, and digital infrastructure will be safe from a future quantum computer cyberattack by 2025.

The arrival of quantum computers is expected to break popular encryption methods, e.g., Public Key Encryption (PKE), widely used to protect nearly every aspect of digital life. Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released guidance to help organizations prepare for the largest cryptographic transition in the history of computing with Secretary Mayorkas stating, "We must prepare now to protect the confidentiality of data that already exists today and remains sensitive in the future." Despite these early warnings, most U.S. businesses and federal agencies have taken a lax position, waiting for NIST to publish its post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standard before any action is taken.

"Government and business leaders don't fully recognize the urgency of the quantum threat or magnitude of the multi-year crypto migration problem it will require after NIST publishes the PQC standard," said Eddy Zervigon, CEO of Quantum Xchange. "As a quantum security trailblazer, with an enterprise-ready solution, we believe it's our duty to help raise awareness and arm cybersecurity professionals, and lawmakers, with the information needed to become stewards of change within their organizations – conveying to leadership and the public the severity and immediacy of the quantum security threat. We are pleased to be a member of QAI and to advance this common agenda."

Quantum Xchange's radically reimagined approach to data encryption addresses the weaknesses of legacy encryption systems and the quantum threat at once. Using the company's groundbreaking out-of-band symmetric key delivery technology, Phio Trusted Xchange, leading businesses and government agencies can simply and affordably future-proof the security of their data and communications networks, overcome the vulnerabilities of present-day encryption techniques, and better protect against known and future attacks.

"Hudson's Quantum Alliance Initiative aims to transform how we think about quantum, the science and technology that will dominate the world's economies, security, and prospects for freedom," said QAI Director Arthur Herman. "Having Quantum Xchange as a member is a welcome addition to the international coalition we are building, to make sure America is quantum ready for the 21st century."

