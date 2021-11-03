ST~GERMAIN® Elderflower Liqueur and Fashion Designer Anna Sui Launch a Floral Bottle Tote, Bringing a Dash of Je Ne Sais Quoi to the Holidays Following its debut during NYFW SS22, the ST~GERMAIN x Anna Sui Limited Edition Bottle Tote elevates holiday cocktail occasions with a twist of French savoir-faire and sartorial precision

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ST~GERMAIN® Elderflower Liqueur invites cocktail gourmands and fashionistas to say 'Oui' to a creative and vibrant addition to the holidays with the launch of the ST~GERMAIN x Anna Sui Limited Edition Bottle Tote, adding a dash of inspiration to cocktail moments and beyond. Designed to enclose the 750ml bottle of ST~GERMAIN, the tote was inspired by storied fashion designer Anna Sui's inimitable aesthetic and whimsical use of vibrant hues, bold textures and patterns.

Bringing to life the up to 1,000 fresh handpicked elderflowers that go into every bottle of ST~GERMAIN and its bright, crisp flavors that make every cocktail bloom, the tote features an intricate blue and green floral crochet design. The artisanal French elderflower liqueur brand and storied designer's tête à tête is a continuation of their collaboration during NYFW SS22, where the limited-edition tote made its debut during Anna Sui's critically acclaimed show.

The tote is accompanied by a QR code which leads to the ST~GERMAIN page, replete with signature drink recipes that bring a flourish of inspiration to every cocktail moment. The star of the show is the Pear Social cocktail – inspired by the collaboration with Anna Sui and created by ST~GERMAIN National Brand Ambassador Earlecia Richelle – which draws its light flavor, layered texture and vibrant green color palate from the bespoke tote. With the cocktail recipe easily adapted for large groups, the Pear Social is perfect for hosts to serve at their holiday get togethers with its fantastical mix of ST~GERMAIN, GREY GOOSE® vodka, absinthe, cucumber-mint juice and sparkling wine, garnished with grated nutmeg, mint crown, borage blossoms and crystallized pear.

"We are thrilled this partnership can add a dash of inspiration to festive gatherings as an exquisite gift or thoughtful hosting present," says Stacy Saltiel, Brand Director at ST~GERMAIN. "ST~GERMAIN is great to bring to holiday gatherings as it's like the Extra Virgin Olive Oil for your home bar – versatile, easy-to-use and just a dash makes any cocktail a bit more special."

Anna Sui added, "It's been incredible to team up with ST~GERMAIN on this special edition, brightly hued tote for the holidays, designed to infuse vibrancy and joy into festive season celebrations everywhere after a long year. There is a strong synergy between our two brands – both are fun and approachable, but just as much elevated, elegant, and unique. The tote epitomizes the fashion equivalent to ST~GERMAIN, which is reflected in its design – it adds a pop to numerous looks as the finishing touch, similar to how ST~GERMAIN works so well in so many cocktails. I hope that people enjoy this collaboration, tote design (and my 'Pear Social' cocktail) as the final touch for their outfits and cocktails alike, and that they will enhance their gatherings and gifting this season with the utmost delight."

Set to effortlessly elevate get-togethers and hostess gifting around the US these holidays, the limited-edition ST~GERMAIN x Anna Sui Bottle Tote is available to order here at ReserveBar for SRP $220.

About ST~GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur

ST~GERMAIN is a French liqueur that contains up to 1,000 handpicked elderflower blossoms in each 750 ml bottle. A handcrafted elderflower liqueur, ST~GERMAIN has a light, refreshing taste with notes of pear, grapefruit and tropical fruits. ST~GERMAIN has received some of the highest accolades in the spirits industry and has been heralded as one of the most influential cocktail components of the last decade. ST~GERMAIN is consistently recognized for its extreme versatility, as it enhances many cocktails and mixes well with a variety of base spirits in addition to wine and Champagne. The signature ST~GERMAIN Spritz - made with ST~GERMAIN, sparkling wine, sparkling water and a lemon twist is today's quintessential aperitif. It is a simple yet sophisticated cocktail for any occasion. For more information, please explore http://www.stgermain.fr/.

The ST~GERMAIN elderflower liqueur brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

