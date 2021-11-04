Aloft Hotels Turns Up the Volume on Breakfast with New Menu Across More Than 150 North American Hotels

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aloft Hotels , the innovative brand for music enthusiasts and tech-savvy travelers part of Marriott Bonvoy's diverse portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, announces a rebooted breakfast concept at over 150 hotels across North America, beginning this November with a full rollout by January 2022.

Driven by recent insights gathered by Aloft Hotels from guests and hotel owners, the new breakfast concept is purposefully designed to meet the needs of today's next-Gen travelers, complete with plant-based menu items and more on-the-go options, catering to the socially conscious and transient lifestyle. Aloft's breakfast is part of Re:fuel by Aloft℠, the 24/7 one-stop shop for snacks and bites.

"Aloft's new breakfast concept was rebooted with current consumer tastes and preferences in mind. The pandemic presented a unique opportunity for us to holistically reassess how we can deliver a fun breakfast experience to our guests with emphasis on quality and speed," said Jeff Tomczek, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Distinctive Select Brands at Marriott International. "Rather than scaling back F&B, we wanted to introduce a new, differentiated Re:fuel breakfast menu that is tasty and convenient so that both business and leisure travelers stay satisfied while on the road."

Breakfast Vibes are High with a New Twist on Sweet & Savory Favorites

For the first time since the brand's launch in 2008, Aloft is offering a plant-based menu option. The Plant-Based Sandwich features Beyond Meat 's signature breakfast sausage, along with its JUST egg patty and savory vegetables on an everything bagel.

Also on the menu is the Egg & Chorizo Wrap, which includes hash browns, cheddar and fire roasted salsa, and The OG B.E.C. sandwich combining bacon, fried egg, and cheddar with roasted tomato and spinach on a brioche bun – both made with cage-free eggs. Travelers can also munch on the Funfetti and Maple-Glazed Cinnamon Rolls with cream cheese icing or The Breakfast Biscuit, a homestyle buttermilk biscuit sandwich with pork sausage and egg from certified woman/BIPOC-owned Mason Dixie .

The enhanced breakfast menu also serves up Nutella Waffles with mixed berries and powdered sugar, gluten-free Baked Bacon Egg Bites, and Steel Cut Oatmeal topped with dried fruit.

A New Hot Sauce Bar Heats Things Up

Re:fuel is getting saucy with a new fiery hot sauce bar featuring Yellowbird , the cult-favorite, Texas-born-and-based sauce brand. According to recent Instacart purchase data1, hot sauce is one of the most popular condiments online shoppers buy in many U.S. cities – in fact, the grocery delivery service reportedly delivered enough hot sauce to fill 14,000 kiddie pools over the past year. Travelers who like it hot can top off their breakfast with a choice of organic Sriracha, Serrano, Habanero, or Ghost Pepper hot sauce.

New Grab-and-Go Options Make Busy Mornings a Breeze

Aloft's grab-and-go offering has expanded to include fast and fresh breakfast that make for a delicious dive into the day, including superfood options like the immune-boosting Sambazon Açaí Bowls and Dragon Fruit Coconut Chia Oats, as well as Chobani yogurt parfaits, baked goods and more.

Guests Can Perk Up with Cold Brew Made with Oatly

In collaboration with Oatly , the original Swedish oat drink company, Aloft is debuting cold brew for the first time with flavors including Signature Toasted Marshmallow, French Vanilla and Roasted Hazelnut for a morning mood boost.

The Aloft breakfast menu is part of Marriott Bonvoy's enhanced suite of offerings, which invites more possibilities that propel the guest experience from ordinary to extraordinary than ever before. With its vast network of 30 leading brands and endless experiences, Marriott Bonvoy is a catalyst for transforming one's view of the world – giving meaning through travel, sparking connection, and fueling understanding.

