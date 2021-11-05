AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021.

This fourth quarter dividend is payable December 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 8, 2021.

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

