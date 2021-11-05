Busy Bee Joins Mammoth Holdings

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings, LLC ("Mammoth"), an Atlanta-based conveyor car wash operator, announced that Busy Bee Car Wash ("Busy Bee"), a three-unit car wash operator in Miami, FL, has agreed to join Mammoth. Busy Bee's owner, Jim Mulholland, chose to invest into Mammoth's equity.

(PRNewsfoto/Mammoth Holdings)

Dave Hoffmann, Mammoth's Chairman and CEO, explained, "The Mulholland family has built a special legacy in the Miami market. Busy Bee has been a staple in its communities for over 50 years, and we are excited that Jim chose us to continue that legacy." He added, "Jim [Mulholland] is exactly the type of partner we seek to grow with – a high-integrity individual committed to operational excellence. Jim will become a Vice President on Mammoth's executive team where he will be focused on driving expansion in the greater Miami area."

Jim Mulholland, Busy Bee's owner, stated, "It was very important to me to pick a partner that I trusted. I've known Jim Rooney, Gary Dennis, and Marcus Kittrell for a long time, and I hit it off right away with Dave Hoffmann." Mulholland added, "Mammoth provided exactly the structure I was looking for - long-term upside and a partnership with the best people in the industry."

Amplify Car Wash Advisors provided sell side advisory services on the transaction.

Mammoth is the first car wash platform formed by industry-insiders and is the 9th largest conveyor car wash operator in the United States according to Commercial Plus's Top 100 list. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally and operator-focused in its approach to partnerships and acquisitions and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth's multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, Shine On, Pit Stop, Lulu's, Ollie's, PureMagic, and now Busy Bee among others. Mammoth has significant growth capital at its disposal and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth's corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital provides Mammoth's debt financing.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Mammoth Holdings operates 66 conveyor car washes under the Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, QuickWash Express, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, Shine On, Lulu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Tennessee, and Florida. Mammoth was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit one of our locations or see us online at: www.mammothholdings.com.

About Busy Bee

Busy Bee currently operates three high volume car washes in the Miami market. Busy Bee was founded by Miami local, Jim Mulholland, Sr., in 1969, and Jim Mulholland, Jr., has owned and operated the stores since 1991. To learn more, please visit any Busy Bee location or see them online at https://busybeecarwash.net/.

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC™ is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit: www.reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.

About Amplify Car Wash Advisors

Amplify Car Wash Advisors is a full-service car wash advisory firm founded by industry veterans, Jeff Pavone and Bill Martin to guide sellers through critical business decisions including mergers and acquisitions & capital advisory. For more information, please visit https://amplifywash.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mammoth Holdings